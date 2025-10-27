Man killed on Sheridan Drive

By: Taylor Christensen | Royal Oak Review | Published October 27, 2025

Advertisement

ROYAL OAK — An 83-year-old man was killed on Oct. 24 following a report of a man calling for help.

At approximately 9:30 p.m., Royal Oak police responded to the report of a man calling for help in the 4300 block of Sheridan Drive, which is in the area of 14 Mile Road and Woodward Avenue, where they reportedly encountered a 35-year-old woman with blood on her hands.

The woman was detained following a brief foot pursuit, according to police. Officers entered the home and found the unresponsive 83-year-old man in the basement with multiple stab wounds.

Royal Oak police officers and Fire Department paramedics attempted emergency medical care, but the man succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man is related to the homeowner, but he did not live at the home where this incident occurred, according to Royal Oak Police Lt. Rich Millard.

The 35-year-old female suspect was known to the man and the homeowner as a family acquaintance, and she was a guest in the home at the time of the incident, police said.

The suspect was being held at the Royal Oak Police Department while Royal Oak detectives were continuing their investigation. Potential chargers were pending a review by the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office.