Man dies in high-speed car crash on I-75

By: Sarah Wright | Troy Times | Published October 1, 2025

TROY — Troy police officers were dispatched to the area of southbound Interstate 75, south of Maple Road, around 11:19 p.m. Sept. 15 in response to a fatal single-vehicle crash.

A white BMW was reportedly traveling at a high rate of speed when it lost control and drove off the right side of the roadway, plunging into a ditch and striking a tree behind the parking lot at 600 Stephenson Highway.

The driver, a 21-year-old man, was ejected during the crash. Officers initiated CPR on the driver before he was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

His passenger, a 19-year-old man, also sustained injuries and was transported to the same hospital for surgery. He is reported to be in stable condition and is expected to recover.

“The South Oakland County Crash Investigation Team (SOCCIT) responded to the scene,” read a statement by the Troy Police Department. “Three lanes of southbound I-75 were closed for several hours during the investigation. The scene was cleared at approximately 3 a.m.”

Preliminary investigation indicates excessive speed was a contributing factor.