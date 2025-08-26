Man dies after touching power line

By: Brian Wells | Sterling Heights Sentry | Published August 26, 2025

Shutterstock photo

STERLING HEIGHTS — A 41-year-old Grosse Pointe Park man died after touching a power line while working on a lift on Aug. 25, Sterling Heights police said in a media release.

According to the release, emergency dispatch received a call at approximately 2:30 p.m. about a man who touched a power line while working on a mechanical lift and was electrocuted.

An officer arrived on the scene and observed the victim unresponsive on the lift, still in the air and touching the power lines, the release states. The Sterling Heights Fire Department arrived, as well as DTE Energy.

First responders were able to remove the man and began performing CPR. He was then transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The incident is still under investigation, and no further information has been released.

Call Staff Writer Brian Wells at (248) 291-7637.