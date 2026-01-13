Man charged in drive-by shooting in Shelby Township

By: Mary Beth Almond | Shelby-Utica News | Published January 13, 2026

Keshawn Webster

SHELBY TOWNSHIP — A 24-year-old man has been charged in connection with a recent drive-by shooting at a mobile home park in Shelby Township.

Keshawn Webster, of Oak Park, was arraigned Dec. 30 in 41A District Court. He was charged with two counts of assault with intent to murder, a count of discharging a firearm from a vehicle, a count of discharging a firearm into a building, and four counts of using a firearm during the commission of a felony. His bond was set at $1 million.

The charges stem from a drive-by shooting that happened in the 48000 block of Pineview Drive, near Dequindre and Hamlin roads, at around 6:30 a.m. Dec. 26.

Police were called to the residence, in the Dequindre Estates mobile home park, on a report of shots fired into an occupied mobile home. Police found multiple bullet holes in the residence and spent shell casings in the street. Two people were inside the home at the time of the shooting, but authorities said no one was injured.

After speaking with witnesses and obtaining search warrants, detectives identified the suspect in the shooting as Webster and later located his vehicle near Nine Mile Road and Jefferson Avenue in St. Clair Shores.

At about 3:30 p.m. Dec. 26, officers arrested Webster as he was walking to his vehicle, which was under police surveillance. Authorities said they discovered a handgun in Webster’s purse, as well as other evidence in his vehicle.

Prosecutors believe Webster had a dispute with one of the occupants of the mobile home.

“The allegations in this matter are serious,” Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said in a prepared statement. “Resorting to violence to resolve disputes is wholly unacceptable, and my office will give this case the thorough and deliberate attention it warrants.”

Earlier in December, and after the arrest of a home invasion suspect, Shelby Township Police Chief Robert Shelide said his department would track down anyone who commits a violent crime in the community.

“Obviously, the suspect in this case chose to ignore my warning and had to learn this lesson the hard way,” Shelide said in a prepared statement. “Let me once again make it perfectly clear — if you are thinking about committing a violent crime in Shelby Township, think again.”

If convicted, Webster faces up to life in prison for each count of assault with intent to murder, up to 10 years for discharging a weapon from a vehicle, up to 10 years for discharging a weapon into a building, and up to two years for each count of felony firearm.

Webster is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary exam Jan. 20, after press time. His attorney, Catherine Omeara Bolden, declined to comment.