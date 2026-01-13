Man charged after gunfire erupts at house party

By: Gary Winkelman | Sterling Heights Sentry | Published January 13, 2026

STERLING HEIGHTS — A Detroit man who allegedly shot three people at a house party on Jan. 10 is facing felony charges that could result in a lifetime prison sentence.

Duan Giovanni Bradley, 23, was arraigned Jan. 12, on charges stemming from the incident at a residence in the 3000 block of 14 Mile Road.

According to a news release from the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office, Bradley was involved in an altercation with another guest inside the residence. The dispute carried outside, where Bradley allegedly walked to the end of the driveway and opened fire toward the home, striking three people.

A guest, who was armed, returned fire in self-defense, hitting Bradley, according to the release. None of the injuries sustained by the parties involved were life-threatening, prosecutors said, though an earlier Sterling Heights Police Department news release said one victim sustained significant injuries and that the immediate actions of responding officers, including applying a tourniquet to stop severe bleeding, likely saved the individual’s life.

At his arraignment before Magistrate Jean M. Cloud in 41A District Court in Sterling Heights, Bradley was charged with three counts of assault with intent to murder, a felony punishable by up to life in prison. He also faces felony weapons charges.

Bradley is being held on a $1 million cash or surety bond with no provision to post 10% bail, according to the release. He is scheduled for a pretrial hearing on Jan. 26 with a preliminary examination tentatively set for Feb. 2 before Judge Kimberley Anne Wiegand at 41A District Court.

In a prepared statement, Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido said altercations involving guns, like the alleged house party incident, “are a stark reminder that disputes cannot be settled with weapons.”

“While I am grateful that no one was seriously injured, the potential for tragedy was immense,” Lucido stated. “Our office will not stand idle while this type of violence threatens our community. Behavior has consequences, and we will pursue accountability to the fullest extent of the law.”

