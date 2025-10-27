Man bound over to circuit court on second-degree murder charge

By: Andy Kozlowski | Roseville-Eastpointe Eastsider | Published October 27, 2025

Nettles

EASTPOINTE — The suspect in the stabbing death of a Detroit man has been bound over to Macomb County Circuit Court.

Nico Trevon Nettles, 27, of Eastpointe, appeared before 38th District Court Judge Kathleen Galen for his preliminary examination Oct. 17. She ruled that there was sufficient evidence to move forward with the case on a charge of second-degree murder.

Nettles remained in custody at the Macomb County Jail at press time with a bond set at $2 million cash or surety as he awaits his arraignment in Macomb County Circuit Court Nov. 3. Joshua Duane Jones, his attorney with the Macomb County Office of Public Defender, did not return a request for comment by press time.

According to police, the original incident occurred May 12 at a home in the 17000 block of Toepfer Drive in Eastpointe. Officers arrived on a report of a stabbing and found Rashid Aliakbar, 28, of Detroit, wounded in the upper chest.

Police performed lifesaving measures until the Eastpointe Fire Department and MedStar arrived at the scene, at which point the paramedics took over and transported Aliakbar to a local hospital. Aliakbar later died from his wounds.

Nettles reportedly had remained on the scene at the residence. Police said they detained him and investigated the area, recovering evidence. Authorities believe the stabbing occurred during a verbal dispute.

Nettles was arraigned before Magistrate Mark Makoski in Eastpointe’s 38th District Court May 14. Second-degree murder is punishable by life in prison or any number of years.

“No disagreement — no matter how personal or intense — should ever end in violence,” Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said in a prepared statement. “Disagreements can and should be settled with words, through dialogue or lawful channels. A man is dead and nothing can change that. Our office will seek justice for the victim and his family to the fullest extent of the law.”