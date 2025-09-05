Man accused of killing his sister, nephew at Hazel Park home

Hazel Park police were dispatched around 4:15 p.m. Sept. 1 to a home on Berdeno Avenue. The officers reportedly found Linda Hill, 41, and her son Kardi Jackson, 12, dead with knife wounds to their throats. Hill’s brother, Ladamien Hill, was arraigned before Judge Brian Hartwell in Hazel Park 43rd District Court, on a charge of premeditated first-degree murder Sept. 5.

Photo by Patricia O'Blenes

By: Andy Kozlowski | Madison-Park News | Published September 5, 2025

HAZEL PARK — A Redford man has been charged with murder after his sister and her 12-year-old child were found dead in their Hazel Park home.

Hazel Park police were dispatched around 4:15 p.m. Sept. 1 to a home in the 23000 block of Berdeno Avenue on report of an unresponsive woman.

The officers reportedly found the woman — Linda Hill, 41 — dead with her throat slit. In the laundry room, they found her son Kardi Jackson, 12, dead from the same injuries.

Officers interviewed Hill’s uncle, 64, who resides in the basement. He told police he had been downstairs watching television all day when he heard a commotion upstairs. About 15-30 minutes later, he checked in on the family and found the victims. He called police and said he wasn’t aware of anyone else having been at the home other than Hill and Jackson.

Police reportedly obtained surveillance video showing a red Lincoln leaving the home around the time of the incident. They also obtained video showing the same vehicle arriving in the area before the incident occurred.

As detectives interviewed family members for possible leads, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Crime Scene Unit processed the scene. Later, police learned from a family member that they had been unable to reach Hill’s brother, Ladamien Hill, to tell him what happened.

Police were also informed that after the crime scene had been cleared and family members had been allowed back into the home, Ladamien Hill reportedly walked into the home uninvited, saying “forgive me” before entering his sister’s bedroom, where he laid naked in her bed for five to 15 minutes before leaving. Ladamien Hill was also reportedly driving a red Lincoln like the one seen in surveillance footage.

Officers re-interviewed a family member and were informed that Ladamien Hill could be found in the 500 block of Whittemore Street in Pontiac. The same family member reportedly urged police to “pick him up.”

Police found the red Lincoln near the address in Pontiac. Around 7 p.m. Sept. 2, Hazel Park police executed a search warrant at the property with the assistance of the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, locating and arresting Ladamien Hill.

Detectives reportedly found “blood evidence” in the vehicle, as well as video evidence of the suspect wearing the clothing after the homicide. The blood evidence was reportedly linked back to the crime scene.

Ladamien Hill was taken back to the Hazel Park Police Department where he allegedly refused to be interviewed by detectives. The Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office then authorized a two-count warrant for first-degree murder.

On Sept. 5, Ladamien Hill was arraigned before Judge Brian Hartwell in Hazel Park 43rd District Court, on a charge of premeditated first-degree murder, punishable by up to life in prison. He did not have an attorney present and will be appointed one by the court. His bond was denied.

“At this time, we still do not know why this horrific crime occurred,” said Hazel Park Police Chief William Hamel, in a statement. “Our hearts go out to the family and friends of Linda and Kardi.”

The chief also commended his officers for working tirelessly to identify and arrest the suspect within 24 hours of the crime, and he thanked area businesses, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office and the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office for their assistance.

The child, Jackson, was a student at Hazel Park Junior High in the Hazel Park Public Schools district. The district posted a letter Sept. 1 outlining its support for anyone affected. It was signed by both Hazel Park Public Schools Superintendent Amy Wilcox and Hazel Park City Manager Ed Klobucher.

“The family is in our thoughts, prayers, and support during this incredibly difficult time,” the letter stated. “We will also have a mental health professional onsite if your child would like to meet with them. If you have any specific concerns regarding your student or how you should help your student at home, call (248) 648-2302.”

The letter indicated that more information will be shared in the coming days about how the public can help support the families of the victims.

“Please take a moment to hug your children and remind them how much they are loved,” the letter stated. “Encourage them to be especially compassionate and supportive of their classmates, as you never know what someone else is going through.”

If you know more about this case or others, call Hazel Park police at (248) 542-6161.

Call Staff Writer Andy Kozlowski at (586) 498-1046.