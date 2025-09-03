Suspect held in Hazel Park double homicide

Flowers, a soccer ball and toys were placed on the porch of a home in the 23000 block of Berdeno Avenue in Hazel Park where police said a double homicide occurred over the Labor Day weekend. The victims were a mother and her 12-year-old child. A suspect is now in custody.

Photo by Patricia O'Blenes

By: Andy Kozlowski | Madison-Park News | Published September 3, 2025

HAZEL PARK — Authorities have arrested a man suspected of killing a mother and her young son at their Hazel Park home.

The apparent double homicide is believed to have occurred over the Labor Day weekend, with police officers dispatched around 4:15 p.m. Sept. 1 to a residence in the 23000 block of Berdeno Avenue — north of Nine Mile Road and west of Interstate 75 — on reports of a woman who was unresponsive.

What police reportedly discovered upon arrival was even more unsettling. Both the woman — Linda Hill, 41 — and her son Kardi Jackson, 12, were found deceased from what a police release described as “injuries from an apparent trauma.”

In the same release, police said the incident was being investigated as a potential homicide, and that there was no threat to the public.

Around 7 p.m. the next day, Sept. 2, detectives with the Hazel Park Police Department executed a search warrant at a residence in Pontiac, assisted by deputies from the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office. They located and arrested a suspect described as a man, 43, from Redford. They also reportedly collected evidence in connection with the crime.

At press time, the subject was being held at the Hazel Park Police Department while police sought charges through the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office. The suspect’s arraignment was expected to take place Sept. 5.

“The investigation is still ongoing,” said Hazel Park Police Lt. Ryan Zook during a call Sept. 3. “Evidence is still being logged as we speak. The evidence is very strong — it’s just a matter of putting it all together, and forensics sometimes take a while to get back to us.”

He said the case came together smoothly thanks to the cooperation of others.

“We want to thank the area businesses that helped us with access to their surveillance video, which helped us piece everything together, especially on a holiday weekend,” Zook said. “And the county’s SWAT team organized very quickly once we had the warrant. The arrest went smoothly, and nobody was hurt.”

He said the police were working with staff in the Hazel Park Public Schools district, where Jackson was a student at Hazel Park Junior High.

“We have liaisons in touch with the middle school and the counselors there,” Zook said.

The school district posted a letter Sept. 1 outlining its support for anyone affected. It was signed by both district Superintendent Amy Wilcox and Hazel Park City Manager Ed Klobucher.

“The family is in our thoughts, prayers, and support during this incredibly difficult time,” the letter stated. “We will also have a mental health professional on-site if your child would like to meet with them. If you have any specific concerns regarding your student or how you should help your student at home, call (248) 648-2302.”

The letter indicated that more information will be shared in the coming days about how the public can help support the families of the victims.

“Please take a moment to hug your children and remind them how much they are loved,” the letter stated. “Encourage them to be especially compassionate and supportive of their classmates, as you never know what someone else is going through.”

If you know more about this case or others, call Hazel Park police at (248) 542-6161.

Call Staff Writer Andy Kozlowski at (586) 498-1046.