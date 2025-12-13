Madison Heights librarian receives Rising Star Award

By: Andy Kozlowski | Madison-Park News | Published December 13, 2025

Rae Stoloff, a librarian at the Madison Heights Public Library, tends to equipment in the library’s creative tech space. Stoloff recently received the 2025 Rising Star Award from the Michigan Library Association. Photo provided by Rae Stoloff

MADISON HEIGHTS — When Madison Heights City Manager Melissa Marsh nominated Rae Stoloff for the Rising Star Award, Stoloff felt moved, but didn’t expect to win the prestigious award.

It is bestowed by the Michigan Library Association each year to one librarian early in their career.

“It was a surprise that I received it,” said Stoloff, noting the level of competition statewide. “It was one of those things where I appreciated the nomination, and to me it was enough that the city manager would consider nominating me for the award — like, thank you so much for thinking of me! But by the time they announced the award, I had nearly forgotten it.”

It was a welcome moment for Stoloff, then, who joined the Madison Heights Public Library in November 2023 after some twists and turns in career plans.

Stoloff originally planned to go into law to help protect animals and the environment but reconsidered when the costs involved became apparent.

“Toward the end of college, I was starting to look over the practice test (for law school) and the scholarships available, and I realized I would be spending a lot of money for a big degree where I’d work for nonprofits with little payout,” Stoloff said. “So, at the last minute I changed my mind, and I thought about what to do with my humanities degree.”

Stoloff knew that whatever career path was chosen, it had to involve helping others. Stoloff attended a center for vocational counseling and took a series of tests that helped identify possible career options. “Libarian” was one of the top results.

“And I had this moment where I realized my dad’s mom was a middle school librarian ... and I thought back to my relationship with her and it put things into place,” Stoloff said. “When I think about all the careers I ever considered, they were always about assisting others in some way, whether people or animals, serving the community and the greater good. So, this felt right.”

It wasn’t long before Stoloff enrolled in a graduate program at the University of Michigan, earning a master’s degree in information sciences with a focus on libraries and archives.

Vanessa Verdun-Morris, the library director for Madison Heights, said in an email that Stoloff has made an outsized impact since joining the library. Perhaps the most striking example is the creative tech space that Stoloff manages — a room packed with high-end equipment that patrons can use to make all manner of crafts.

The creative tech space features a variety of stations, with categories such as 3D printing, sewing and embroidery, media conversion, design and engineering, vinyl cutting and paper arts, sublimation, heat press, office and document, and tinkering and crafts.

The equipment is sorted into different skill levels, where green-level equipment is usable by anyone, yellow-level equipment requires training with a staff member first, and red-level equipment can only be operated by a trained staff member such as Stoloff.

“Rae’s work has transformed a small makerspace into a vibrant, hands-on learning environment,” Verdun-Morris said. “Under their guidance, the library has added a laser cutter, a poster printer and upgraded equipment, while simultaneously running maker-based programs that inspire creativity across generations.

“Rae’s research and outreach ensured these offerings were tailored to the unique needs of Madison Heights, increasing engagement and expanding access to all,” the library director added. “Rae’s contributions also go far beyond technology. They are a mentor to colleagues, a resource to patrons of all ages and abilities, and a tireless advocate for inclusive, accessible service. Whether helping a disabled patron repair a harness or sharing personal craft supplies to support a project, Rae brings skill and generosity to every interaction.”

Rae has chosen to oversee many projects in the creative tech space, including engraved wooden boxes, custom iron-on T-shirts, engraved leather journals and books, house and door signs, embroidered towels and pillowcases, custom-made buttons, business cards, custom printed fabric baby books, 3D printed trophies, custom replacement pieces for board games and more.

The creativity extends to library programming, as well, such as Cosplay Corner, hosted by Stoloff, with the next one scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 8. Designed for teens and adults, Cosplay Corner teaches patrons how to use the library’s tools to create costumes and accessories. The Jan. 8 meeting will explore how the 3D printer can be used to create textured, wearable fabrics.

Stoloff said the patrons who come through are an inspiration.

“I’m a huge crafter, always have been. I like putting things together. And I feel inspired all the time. We get some incredible people who come to the library,” Stoloff said. “Especially now, people are looking for ways to go out, have fun and do things without spending too much money, and you can do so many things in our makerspace, either for free or virtually free, with no costs to use the equipment, just some of the materials you use — and even then, we often have scraps available. There are so many ways for people to get engaged.”

Madison Heights Mayor Corey Haines said the makerspace is just one example of all the value the library brings to the city.

“The library is vitally important because it provides free resources for knowledge, it supports education and learning, and it strengthens the community,” Haines said. “The library also offers safe spaces for learning for people of all ages.”

Madison Heights City Councilman Quinn Wright said the creative tech space allows patrons to “dream out loud” by turning their ideas into tangible products.

“The potential it gives residents to explore their creativity is incredible,” Wright said. “Even more than that, I appreciate Rae’s approach to encouraging everyone who walks through the door, showing them how to use our equipment and resources to grow their imagination and create awesome, cool, fun things.”

The Madison Heights Public Library is located at 240 W. 13 Mile Road, next to Madison Heights City Hall and the Active Adult Center. For more information, call the library at (248) 588-7763.