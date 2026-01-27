Love is the ‘Maine’ thread linking scenes in new GPT production

By: K. Michelle Moran | Grosse Pointe Times | Published January 27, 2026

Tim Stone and Rebekah Ryan play strangers who meet in an unusual way in “Almost, Maine.” Image provided by Grosse Pointe Theatre

GROSSE POINTE FARMS — As Valentine’s Day approaches, Grosse Pointe Theatre is in the mood for love. Or, more specifically, love stories.

The Purdon Studio Theatre, GPT’s black box theater arm, was an ideal fit for the intertwined vignettes following couples in various throes of relationships in “Almost, Maine,” a sweet and witty series of stories about people navigating love in all its incarnations, from new and thrilling to worn and weary. “Almost, Maine” is being staged Jan. 30 to Feb. 8 at Grosse Pointe Congregational Church in Grosse Pointe Farms.

“The show really works in an intimate setting,” said director Kevin Fitzhenry, of Grosse Pointe Woods.

The show was written so that the cast could be as few as four actors or as many as 19, Fitzhenry said. In this staging, six actors play all the roles, which enables them to be in three different vignettes and act opposite different cast members.

“I have six really strong actors. … Everybody gets to show their range,” Fitzhenry said. “There are great moments of physical comedy.”

The cast consists of Colin Martin, of Harper Woods; Bronwen Mischel, of Grosse Pointe Park; Cara Motzkus, of St. Clair Shores; Rebekah Ryan, of Troy; Wyatt Setty, of Southfield; and Tim Stone, of Grosse Pointe Woods.

“Almost, Maine” is a romantic comedy with dramatic moments. Fitzhenry believes audiences will relate to the play and its characters.

“The show itself is about human connection and how we connect as a society,” Fitzhenry said. “There’s going to be a scene where everybody can see themselves.”

The show’s time setting isn’t specified, but it’s typically performed in present day, which is the case here. “Almost, Maine” was written in 2004 by John Cariani and doesn’t have references to ubiquitous modern devices like smartphones and tablets, which the cast says is refreshing.

“In this world of technology and AI, we get to create something that’s human and real,” Ryan said.

It’s a return to the stage for Stone, a professional actor who hasn’t done a play in a couple of years. He was excited to be cast in this show and to work with Fitzhenry, a longtime friend.

In one of the vignettes, Stone plays East, a repairman who meets Glory — played by Ryan — when she pitches a tent in his yard to see the Northern Lights.

“East doesn’t know what to expect when he goes outside” to ask Glory what she’s doing, Stone said.

Ryan said East “helps to fix” Glory and her broken heart, as Glory evolves from concealing her emotions to letting go.

“It’s truly a transformative scene,” Ryan said.

All the vignettes take place on the same Friday night around the same time, with the northern lights playing a part in each.

“It’s a series of different love stories,” Ryan said. “They’re all different and unique. Some end well and some (don’t). Throughout every scene, there’s an element of magic that happens.”

Stone likened the play to movies such as “Love Actually” and “Valentine’s Day.”

“I hope that people get to come and see this beautiful, magical story,” Ryan said. “I think this is one they won’t want to miss. It’s not like anything they’ve ever seen, and yet it’s familiar and cozy.”

Grosse Pointe Congregational Church is located at 240 Chalfonte Ave. in Grosse Pointe Farms. For tickets or more information, visit gpt.org or call (313) 881-4004.