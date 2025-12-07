Looking Back: St. Clair Shores Civic Arena expansion

Photo provided by the St. Clair Shores Historical Commission

St. Clair Shores Sentinel | Published December 7, 2025

Advertisement

ST. CLAIR SHORES — This is a view from Ursuline Street looking northwest as the expansion of the St. Clair Shores Civic Arena was underway in early 1978. The new portion of the building opened in time for the 1978-1979 hockey season. The original building was open for the 1971-1972 season.

Prior to the construction of the Civic Arena, St. Clair Shores had several outdoor rinks. One of the earliest, in the late 1940s, was the American Legion Rink on 10 Mile Road at Harper Avenue.

The St. Clair Shores Hockey Association (established in 1957) used several outdoor rinks in the area, and arenas in the surrounding region, including in Ontario, in the late 1950s and early 1960s.

In 1964, the Gordie Howe Hockeyland arena opened and was available for play in an indoor facility.

Today, the Civic Arena hosts both figure skaters and hockey players throughout the year.

To view this and other historic photographs, go to sbrb-montage.auto-graphics.com/.

— Submitted by Heidi Christein, archivist, St. Clair Shores Public Library