Looking Back: Millennium Clock

ST. CLAIR SHORES — The Millennium Clock was installed in front of the St. Clair Shores City Hall/Public Library complex in late 1999. The project was conceived as a way to honor the past and celebrate the future as the new millennium arrived. In this photo, a major portion of the work was lowered into place. The clock was dedicated January 1, 2000.

The total work is 25 feet high and 19 feet long. The “sails” are made from aluminum. The piece was designed and engineered by Merrifield Roberts of Bristol Rhode Island, while the time piece and its components were designed and engineered by Universal Time, Inc., in Frankenmuth, Michigan.

— Submitted by Heidi Christein, archivist, St. Clair Shores Public Library