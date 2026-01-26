Detroit resident sentenced for false bomb threat

By: Alyssa Ochss | St. Clair Shores Sentinel | Published January 26, 2026

ST. CLAIR SHORES — According to a press release from Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido’s office, a Detroit resident was sentenced on Jan. 8 for a false bomb threat against Lake Shore High School after pleading guilty.

Crystal Royster, 42, was sentenced in Macomb County Circuit Court by Judge Michael E. Servitto. She was charged with a false report or threat of a bomb which is a four year felony and pleaded guilty on Nov. 13.

Servitto sentenced her to 18 months of probation “with the first 14 days in the Macomb County Jail with credit for 3 days served.” She must comply with probation conditions and have no contact with the victims. She must also notify the school before any contact with school grounds and she was ordered to complete a class A impulse control class.

Allegedly, on March 15, 2025, she made two false bomb threats against the school after her daughter was not allowed to participate in the school play. Her daughter could not participate because of school policy after she went home sick for the rest of the school day.

According to the release, over 700 people were evacuated and the St. Clair Shores Police Department and other jurisdictions cleared the school. No explosives were located.

In an email, Royster’s attorney, Daniel Garon, declined to comment on the matter.

“The defendant was sentenced today for making a false bomb report that resulted in a significant emergency response. While the court determined that probation was the appropriate outcome, her actions nonetheless caused disruption and concern within the community,” Lucido said in the release.