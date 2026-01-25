Author Johnathan Rand visits Greenwood Elementary School

On a snowy Jan. 21, author Johnathan Rand interacted with children at Greenwood Elementary School and spoke about the importance and magic of reading, writing and books.

Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

By: Alyssa Ochss | St. Clair Shores Sentinel | Published January 25, 2026

Advertisement

ST. CLAIR SHORES — On Jan. 21, Greenwood Elementary School welcomed famed author Johnathan Rand to their building to talk to the kids about his books as well as the benefits of reading and books in general.

It all started when teacher Lauren Imhoff put her name in for a raffle at a reading carnival back in October.

“I always take my own children there every year and every year I put in for his drawing because my kids wait in line to get their books signed by him,” Imhoff said.

She said she writes down the school’s name as well as their interest in having an assembly hosted by Rand.

“This year they finally picked my slip,” Imhoff said.

Imhoff started going to the carnival around three years ago. She said while she didn’t read Rand’s books as a child, her children started gathering his books and they read them together.

Principal Dana Petz mentioned the fact that the school won an assembly in a weekly email.

“And she said we didn’t know who put in our name, so I thought somebody, one of the kids put in the names and it ended up being the one with my name,” Imhoff said.

Petz said she found out around three weeks prior to the event about Rand’s arrival. At first, the secretary thought the call they received was someone trying to sell them stuff.

“She put it through my voicemail and then when I answered my voicemail, it was actually Johnathan Rand, which is crazy,” Petz said. “And so, I called him back and it was really him.”

The children at the school were very excited for Rand’s assembly.

Rand has been traveling around the state, hosting assemblies for schools, for 26 years.

He is known for his “Michigan Chillers” and “American Chillers” series as well as “Dollar Store Danny.” He told the children that every book is the door to a new world, and anyone can write one if they want, even the children.

Sullivan Mohler is a student, and he really liked the assembly. He said he is new to Rand’s books and that Rand inspired him to write a book. He said he has ideas for two books already.

“The assembly is probably the best assembly I ever had,” Mohler said.

Mohler ordered 21 of Rand’s books, splitting the set between his brother and him.

“I think it’s going to be a good time when I read them,” Mohler said. “Because how he said that you don’t just read a book, you go to the place, I think that inspired me to make a book.”

Mohler said he also likes the “Dogman” series as well as another series called “Press Start!”

Rand said every assembly is different but that he loves seeing kids excited about books and reading.

“In a way it kind of takes me back to when I was growing up because I loved books and I love to see the excitement in their eyes,” Rand said.

Rand changes his presentations based on the age of the audience. For example, while he may talk to the older children about more detailed ideas he will pick a different topic for the younger kids.

When he first started, he didn’t expect his books to span generations. He said specifically the “Michigan Chillers” books had the legs to keep going and thinks it’s due to parents who pass the books down to their own children.

“Which I love because it shows that these books were important to the parents and that’s becoming important to their kids as well,” Rand said.

He said whether it’s his books or not, he thinks it’s cool because the children are getting excited about books and reading.

Rand said visiting schools was not an option he anticipated when he first started writing. A friend asked him to speak to their school and said to have fun.

“I had a blast. I had so much fun, and I still do and I’m still doing it, and I still have a great time,” Rand said.