Looking Back: American Legion Post #385

Photo provided by the St. Clair Shores Historical Commission

St. Clair Shores Sentinel | Published November 8, 2025

ST. CLAIR SHORES — The American Legion was founded in 1919 in Paris, France, as an association for U.S. military veterans. The post in St. Clair Shores was organized on January 14, 1944, by Mr. H. G. Springer. The Post received its charter on November 13, 1944.

In the tradition of the American Legion, Post #385 sponsored youth activities such as baseball and hockey teams, as well as high school oratory contests.

This photo from 1944 shows members of the post, including Arnold Moll, a World War I veteran who was a charter member of Post #385 (third from right), and William H. Mutart, who also served in World War I in the 15th Cavalry (second from right).

To view this and other historic photographs, go to sbrb-montage.auto-graphics.com/.

— Submitted by Heidi Christein, archivist, St. Clair Shores Public Library