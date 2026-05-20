LOOKING BACK: A log cabin on Maple Lane

Sterling Heights Sentry | Published May 20, 2026

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STERLING HEIGHTS — This photo shows the front of a log cabin on Maple Lane Road (between 14 Mile and 15 Mile roads), with the cabin’s door tucked beneath an overhang and a silo visible nearby.

At the time, the structure was believed to be Sterling Heights’ oldest home — built in the French style and possibly 200 years old. The cabin and silo were destroyed by fire in July 1971.

— Submitted by Anneliese White, public relations and programs coordinator, Sterling Heights Public Library