UCS showcases student creativity at community center

These fun monsters were made by Utica High School students

Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

By: Sarah Wright | C&G Newspapers | Published May 18, 2026

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Reagan Cipa, an eighth grader from Bemis Junior High School in Sterling Heights, made this papier-mâché duck that was featured in the show. Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

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UTICA — Utica Community Schools and the city of Sterling Heights have partnered together to promote the work of student artists through the UCS District Art Show, which took place May 12-14 at the Sterling Heights Community Center.

The UCS District Art Show was free and open to the public, and it featured artwork from UCS students in grades kindergarten through 12th grade.

Aaron Paul, a Utica High School junior, had two pieces on display during the art show, which included a piece called “Liberty and Justice for some” and “Show Business.” Paul has been involved in art classes since elementary school and generally likes to work with acrylic paints.

The “Liberty and Justice for some” piece was a 6-foot bald eagle painting and “Show Business” featured a watercolor elephant.

“I thought there were a lot of really good pieces in there (art fair), and I was really happy with the two pieces of mine that were in there as well,” Paul said.

Isobel Tuffy, a Utica High School junior, had five pieces in the art show with most of them utilizing watercolor or gouache techniques. Tuffy has been involved in art programs since the seventh grade and generally prefers the gouache painting style, as it has a balance of acrylic and watercolor.

“I’m really proud of my works in it (the art show),” Tuffy said. “Of course, they may not be my favorite pieces, but I’m glad that they’re recognized in a way that shows the meaning I was trying to put out there means something to other people.”

Also for UCS’ art show, 35 students had their artwork printed on banners that were hung on lampposts along Dodge Park Road, between Metro Parkway and Utica Road, and at the Sterling Heights Community Center complex.

“These roadside banners are serving a dual purpose, first as refreshing public art, and second as an opportunity for students to see that their ideas, creativity and voices have a real place in our community,” Sterling Heights Mayor Michael Taylor said in a press release. “By partnering with our local schools, we’re supporting arts education while also helping young people build pride in their community and a stronger connection to the city they call home. When students help shape public spaces, they become active participants in our community’s future, and that’s what we love to see.”

For more information, visit uticak12.org.