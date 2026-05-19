Student brings handgun to preschool

By: Gary Winkelman | Sterling Heights Sentry | Published May 19, 2026

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STERLING HEIGHTS — The Sterling Heights Police Department is investigating how a preschool student brought a parent’s gun to Schwarzkoff Elementary School.

According to a police news release, authorities responded to the school at 8:15 a.m. May 19 after school staff reported that a handgun was found in the bag of a student in the building’s Head Start program.

Responding officers secured the firearm and said there is no active threat to the school community or to Schwarzkoff students and staff. Police commended the school staff member who found the weapon and notified law enforcement.

Police said the department’s Youth Bureau is working with Utica Community Schools administration and school staff to investigate the incident and determine how the student came into possession of the handgun.

In a letter to families of Schwarzkoff students, principal Amber Fante said that as children were entering the building in the morning, the Head Start teacher “observed what appeared to be a weapon in a student’s backpack. The teacher followed safety protocols and took immediate action to secure the backpack without alarming the students.”

The teacher sent the backpack to the office where responding officers identified the object as a handgun registered to the child’s parent. The preschool child indicated that they did not know that a weapon was in the backpack.

Any potential criminal charges will be investigated and submitted to the Macomb County

Prosecutor’s Office for review.

“We would like to commend the teacher and our staff for taking immediate action,” the school district said in its letter. “As you know, Utica Community Schools has strict protocols to ensure the health and safety of our students. These protocols and the diligence of our staff ensured the safety of our staff and students.”

Schwarzkoff Elementary is located at 8401 Constitution Blvd., south of 18 Mile Road and east of Van Dyke Avenue.

Call Staff Writer Gary Winkelman at (586) 498-1070.