Local students help raise funds during ‘Charity Week’

Troy Athens students helped raise money for the Next Steps 4 Seniors Foundation. The students were acknowledged for their efforts at a recent Charity Week event.

Troy Athens students celebrate the $100,501.93 that they helped raise for the Next Steps 4 Seniors Foundation. Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

TROY — During February, students from Troy High School (THS) and Athens High School (AHS) helped facilitate a wide variety of events to promote and raise money for different charities during Charity Week.

THS events took place from Feb. 2-Feb. 10. Many AHS events were planned for Feb. 10-14, but due to winter storms that occurred during that week, some events were rescheduled for the week of Feb. 17-21.

Students of THS chose to rally around the Lichykaki Family, who came to the United States in 2022 after fleeing the war in Ukraine. Their sons, Dmytro “Dima” and Denys both have ties to theTroy School District.

Denys is a sixth grade student at Smith Middle School. Dima attended school at THS and graduated in 2024.

Dima has been involved with football, rugby, wrestling, and student government/leadership.

“This summer, the Lichykakis were able to get one set of grandparents to move from the Ukraine to the U.S. and moved in with them,” Melissa Nita, a Troy High School teacher and co-advisor for student government and the Student 2 Student Club, said in an email. “Unfortunately, in the very beginning of 2025, the father unexpectedly passed away in a tragic accident. We wanted to support one of our own! We love the Lichykaki family and know how hard the past few years have been for them - leaving everything behind to start a new life in Troy.”

During Charity Week, THS students planned a “Restaurant Week,” with participating businesses donating a portion of their proceeds towards their cause. Other activities included a talent show, a coin collection, a powderpuff game, and a Snowcoming dance.

Around $78,591 was raised during Troy High’s Charity Week.

AHS students raised awareness and funds to support the Next Steps 4 Seniors Foundation. The foundation was founded in 2017, with the intention of providing financial assistance for low-income seniors in need of proper housing, food, healthcare, and supportive services.

The Athens Student Council chose the Next Steps 4 Seniors Foundation in the hopes of raising awareness about an underserved demographic.

“We are incredibly honored to be the selected beneficiary of Troy Athens Charity Week 2025,” Natalia Petraszczuk, who is the executive director for the Next Steps 4 Seniors Foundation, said in an email. “This partnership allows us to raise awareness for our mission and provide vital support to local seniors in need. The dedication of the students, parents, and faculty is inspiring, and we are thrilled to engage the community in meaningful ways, including bringing seniors into the events. Together, we’re making a real impact on the lives of those who need it most.”

During these weeks, AHS held events like a “comfy” spirit day, a pancake breakfast prepared by parent volunteers, a “Jail ‘n Bail” day, where students can pay to have friends “arrested” during class and head to a “jail,” where they can take part in various games, a carnival night, a belly flop contest, a volleyball tournament, a hypnosis show, a film festival, a parent cook-off, and the Mr. Athens Pageant.

In total, the events raised $100,501.93 for the Next Steps 4 Seniors Foundation.

