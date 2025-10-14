Local resources make staying active this winter easier than ever

Seniors work out at the St. Clair Shores Senior Activity Center, located at 20100 Stephens Road, in St. Clair Shores.

METRO DETROIT — It’s easy to be active in the summer heat, but in the winter, it can sometimes feel like there are fewer opportunities to get out and continue moving. As the temperature outside finally begins to drop, it’s important to remain active.

The good news is that these days there are plenty of resources to help people of all ages get out of the house during the cold months. In the metro Detroit area, there’s everything from indoor classes and leagues to full-blown gyms with trainers.

“It’s very important to move your body… from someone that’s 20 to someone that’s 80,” Peak Physique of Troy co-owner Nick Pietrykowski said. “And one of the biggest things that we try and do is make sure the client is not making this a chore.”

Peak Physique of Troy offers not just personal trainers, but life coaches to help you get the most out of each and every day all year round.

Taking care of your body year-round also goes beyond just physical benefits. It’s a great way to improve your mental health during days that may be cold and dark.

“I feel like that’s the biggest thing when you get into winter — the mental health aspect of it,” Pietrykowski said. “We’re sitting more, we don’t want to go outside. As winter hits we still need blood flow and oxygen.”

Age shouldn’t stop anyone from accomplishing this, either. If anything, it’s even more important to continue getting out as often as possible as a senior. The health benefits will be rewarding and noticeable.

“Try to include things that you’ll enjoy doing, because you’ll be more apt to do them,” Madison Heights Active Adult Center supervisor Jennifer Cowan said. “I think if you take the winter off it’s going to be really difficult, in the spring, to get back up and do the things you want to do.”

The Madison Heights Active Adult Center hosts a multitude of activities in the winter. Not only are there classes and groups meeting all the time, but the location also offers a free exercise equipment room and an indoor walking path so that you can use the center even if you can’t make a class.

“One of our guiding mindsets here is that the longer you stay active, the longer you’re able to do things on your own and remain independent, the longer you can stay in your home, and you can continue to do the things you want to do. I think it all connects,” Cowan said.

There are so many health benefits to working out as a senior, but a full-blown workout plan isn’t necessarily required to reap those benefits. There are tons of activities offered in the area that simply get the blood pumping a little bit and provide an excuse to see others.

“We have a ton of different classes like yoga, chair yoga, Pilates, line dancing, and ballroom dancing, too,” said Matthew Dubinsky, the St. Clair Shores Senior Activity Center’s senior coordinator. “It’s year-round, so they can be consistent at it. We can keep people moving all year.”

The center is also doing balance classes through the Macomb County Health Department and has done classes that teach people how to shop for healthier meals, too.

These places are more than just workout spots. They have become pillars of the community where everyone is safe, welcome and encouraged to socialize all year-round.

“They come to the senior center and it’s not just doing yoga or a fitness class. It’s really the mental stimulation part of it, too,” Dubinsky said. “I think that’s one of the best parts of it.”

To set up a conversation with a life coach and learn more about Peak Physique of Troy, go to peakphysiquetroy.com. To learn more about activity centers in Madison Heights and St. Clair Shores, go to madison-heights.org and scsmi.net.