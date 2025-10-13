Local man to face trial for Sterling Heights bank robbery

By: Brian Wells | Sterling Heights Sentry | Published October 13, 2025

Armand David Saroli

STERLING HEIGHTS — A Sterling Heights man has been ordered to stand trial for allegedly robbing a bank.

At approximately 1:28 p.m. July 23, Armand David Saroli, 52, allegedly approached a teller at a Sterling Heights bank, presenting them with a note demanding money, according to a press release from the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office.

A teller gave Saroli the money he demanded. Saroli left but was later apprehended by police.

He was arraigned in the 41A District Court in Sterling Heights on July 25, where District Court Judge Annemarie Lepore set bond at $750,000 cash or surety, no 10%.

As the result of an investigation, Saroli is facing one count of bank robbery, a felony punishable by any number of years up to life in prison.

Following a preliminary exam held Oct. 2, Saroli was bound to Macomb County Circuit Court by Lepore. He is scheduled to be arraigned at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 16 by Circuit Court Judge Joseph Toia.

“Bank robbery is a serious and violent crime that endangers not only the employees and customers inside the bank, but also the entire community. We take crimes of this nature very seriously and will pursue this case with the diligence it deserves,” Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said in a statement.

Saroli’s attorney, Kim DiBartolomeo, did not return a request for comment.