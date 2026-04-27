Former student’s $15 million donation leads funding for performing arts center renovation

A rendering shows the audience view of The Bailey Center for the Performing Arts.

Image by Cranbrook Schools, Quinn Evans Architects, Detroit

By: Mary Genson | Birmingham-Bloomfield Eagle | Published April 27, 2026

Essel W. Bailey Jr. and his spouse, Menakka Bailey, made a $15 million lead gift to the Cranbrook Educational Community. Photo provided by the Bailey family

The space was originally constructed as a gym. Photo provided by Cranbrook Center for Collections and Research. Askew, Richard G.

A yearbook photo shows Essel W. Bailey Jr., Cranbrook Schools Class of 1962. Photo provided by Cranbrook Schools

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BLOOMFIELD HILLS — A Cranbrook alumnus gave a $15 million lead gift to the Cranbrook Educational Community — one of the largest gifts in recent history.

The gift from Essel W. Bailey Jr., Class of 1962, and Menakka Bailey, will go toward restoring and reimagining the Cranbrook Educational Community Performing Arts Center, which will be renamed The Bailey Center for the Performing Arts.

“I think it's a really interesting example of both stewardship and education, but then it also speaks to the importance of Cranbrook as a natural National Historic Landmark, and likely one of the most beautiful ones in America and in the state,” Cranbrook Educational Community Chief Communications Officer Vijay Iyer said.

History of the building

There are two parts of this gift. A capital contribution will fund the renovation and a permanent endowment will go toward the long-term preservation and stewardship of The Bailey Center for the Performing Arts and all its facilities and programs.

When the space that is now used as a performing arts center was constructed in 1932 by Finnish architect Eliel Saarinen, it was a gymnasium. Essel Bailey and his brother, Jim Bailey, Class of 1965, played basketball in the gym while attending Cranbrook.

As years went on, the gym was transformed into the Cranbrook Educational Community Performing Arts Center, including a two-story lobby.

“Cranbrook made me who I am. The campus, the teachers, the discipline of sport and study, all of it started right here. What was the ‘little gym’ in our time, the track right next to it, and the Ben Snyder house — dedicated to the visionary founder of Horizons Upward-Bound — on the other side holds many memories for us. I hope this gift inspires others in the Cranbrook community to see the opportunity before us. I can think of no greater privilege than helping give the next generation of Cranbrook students a place to discover their own passions and reach their full potential. This building's story is not finished, it is just beginning its most important chapter, and we hope others will want to be part of writing it,” Essel Bailey said in a press release.

A modern renovation

The school said that a goal of the project is to honor some of Saarinen’s design choices, specifically the clean lines and warm wood.

Cranbrook provided a bulleted list of renovations that the center will undergo: “World-class acoustics, orchestra pit, and catwalks; flexible multipurpose infrastructure supporting performances, classes, assemblies, lectures and community events; enhanced stage lighting, catwalks, a new orchestra pit and a fully outfitted scene shop/makerspace; building additions to the north, south and east to expand the lobby and gathering space; new lobby additions, modern dressing and green rooms, expanded seating, full HVAC and life safety upgrades; fully restored grounds and exterior terrace; Saarinen aesthetic honored throughout.”

Additional donations

The Baileys' lead gift is joined by over $9 million in contributions from other patrons. Cranbrook is accepting donations to The Bailey Center for the Performing Arts Endowment from anyone who wants to contribute to the facility and programming.



