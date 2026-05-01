Al Fracassa day of remembrance scheduled for May 17

Al Fracassa celebrates at Ford Field after winning the 2013 state championship. It was his final game.

File photo by Patricia O'Blenes

By: Scott Bentley | C&G Newspapers | Published May 1, 2026

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ROYAL OAK — A day of remembrance and community has been scheduled for May 17 at The National Shrine of the Little Flower Basilica on 12 Mile Road in Royal Oak to honor the life and legacy of Al Fracassa.

The event will start with a memorial liturgy at 11:30 a.m. and will be followed by a prayer service at the statue of St. Sebastian, the patron saint of athletes, whom Fracassa highlighted in team prayers. Fracassa coached football starting in 1960 at Royal Oak Shrine and coached att Brother Rice from 1969 until his retirement in 2013.

At 1 p.m. a team dinner and celebration will be held at the Dakota Inn Rathskeller in Detroit. There will be an Italian dinner, a recognition of impactful former Fracassa players and a silent auction featuring the coach’s memorabilia.

The event will be hosted by the Al Fracassa Legacy Foundation, which has a goal to support high school student-athletes and the coaches who guide them. The foundation aims to both preserve and promote his legacy and the values he stood for.

The legendary Brother Rice head football coach passed away on Sept 7 at the age of 92.

To learn more about the foundation and to get tickets for the day of remembrance, visit alfracassalegacy.com.



