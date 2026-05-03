‘Buckeye’ author speaks at Temple Beth El

Described as “engaging, insightful and a delight,” author Patrick Ryan discusses his first published work of adult fiction, “Buckeye,” at Temple Beth El in Bloomfield Township April 22.

Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

By: Gena Johnson | C&G Newspapers | Published May 3, 2026

Advertisement

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP — Nearly 300 people from around metro Detroit gathered at Temple Beth El in Bloomfield Township April 22 to hear bestselling author Patrick Ryan speak about his latest book, “Buckeye.”

It was a beautiful evening. Cathy Russ, director of the West Bloomfield Public Library, was very pleased by the community response, especially considering competing events such as the warm sunny weather and Detroit Pistons playoff game.

“To have almost 300 people in the audience shows that it is definitely a community of readers,” Russ said. “To see that many people turn out for an event featuring an author and surrounding a book does my librarian heart good.”

The event was in Oakland County, the heart of Wolverine and Spartan country, with a strong fan base and alumni from both the University of Michigan and Michigan State University.

Russ joked at the beginning of the event that Ryan should take it as a compliment with the turnout to hear about a story set in Ohio titled “Buckeye.”

“People in Michigan don’t usually come out for Ohio-related things unless it is a Michigan (versus) Ohio State game,” she said.

The event was a partnership between the West Bloomfield Public Library and the Bloomfield Township Public Library, with each library’s Friends group financially supporting it, explained Tara Moon, director of the Bloomfield Township Public Library.

“The event was a great success,” Moon said. “The author was really engaging, really insightful. He was just a delightful person to hear talk about his writing process and what it is like to be an author. … The third factor is our two libraries work really well together.”

Moon introduced the author at the event, and Russ interviewed him. Those in attendance wrote out their questions for Ryan when registering after they arrived.

Laura Kraly, head of adult services at the Bloomfield Township Library, asked the author questions on behalf of the audience. The author then signed his book and talked with guests individually.

Kraly and Emily Tobin, the outreach librarian for the West Bloomfield Library, each served as her library’s point person in organizing the event, Kraly said.

“I thought it was extremely well-organized,” said Karen Eschebach, of Bloomfield Township. “Even though it seemed like the line was going to be super long to talk to him because he spent a lot of time with you, it was very orderly, and I think everybody was excited to be there.”

Eschebach has regularly attended author events for more than 15 years starting in Grosse Pointe and extending to Ann Arbor. The self-described “fan girl of books and authors” reads or listens to more than 70 books a year and selected “Buckeye” for her book club’s June reading.

She was most surprised when the author said this was his first published work of adult fiction. He has published many young adult novels.

“I really couldn’t believe it until those words came out of his mouth,” Eschebach said. “I thought the writing was extraordinary. The characters were so well-developed. That this was his first published (adult) novel was a shock to me.”

Kristin Gribbins, of Harrison Township, was among many in attendance who enjoyed hearing about Ryan’s writing process and how the book came together.

“I liked how the character Margaret Salt was inspired by his grandma,” she said. “I also assumed that the title had to do with Ohio State (University). It was cool to know it wasn’t based on Ohio State.”

Many were surprised the book took eight years for Ryan to complete. After learning about his writing process and that he published other books during that time, it made sense, Russ said.

“The book is very much a complete story with no loose ends,” she said. “It’s polished.”

Ryan, who has attended many author events, complimented the libraries on how organized the evening went, said the West Bloomfield director.

“Everything just flowed, which again makes for a good positive experience for the audience first and foremost,” Russ said. “You want to make sure your speaker has a great experience because then they will come back and they will let other authors know, and the agents and publicists (will know) that we’re a great organization to do business with. Everybody wins.”