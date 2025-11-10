Local authors unite at library fair

By: Mary Genson | Birmingham-Bloomfield Eagle | Published November 10, 2025

LEFT: Karin Hoffecker. RIGHT: Kendal Grey.

Advertisement

BIRMINGHAM — The Baldwin Public Library will hold its second annual Local Author Fair, which provides an opportunity for the community to meet local authors and learn about their work, 2-4 p.m. Nov. 15 at the Baldwin Public Library, 300 W. Merrill St.

This year’s Local Author Fair consists of 12 authors, each bringing a unique voice to the local literary scene. Authors will be promoting their books, which will be for sale at the fair.

“It will be a good way for people to come and shop books for upcoming holiday gifts and to learn more about people living in their community,” Library Director Rebekah Craft said.

Not only is this event a way for the community to meet local authors and buy their work, but it is also a way for local authors to connect. Last year, Youth Services Librarian Alyssa Mandell observed many authors using this fair as an opportunity to network with other local authors at the event.

“It’s a great event for all ages, because there are books for all ages. We have picture books, beginning chapter books, a teen book and even adult books. So we have a wide range of ages and topics. And the authors themselves are also very diverse as well,” Mandell said.

The participating authors with adult books include Karin Hoffecker, with “The Space Between Us”; Edwin L Demerly, with “First Years: A Farm Boy Faces the Future”; Gale Forbes, with “Changing Time”; D.L. Gollnitz, with “Private Family Business: A Waverly Consultants Novel”; Hannah Havenspell, with “Chained to My Demons Embraced by the Kingdom of Darkness”; and Gertrude Daly, with “Sterling Script 2025: Local Author Collection.”

Representing the teen category, Dani Resh will be at the event with “Clarity of Sight.”

There are five authors promoting children’s books: Pria Dee, with “Little Mo Can’t Fly”; Matthew Moldvan, with “The Secret Book Club”; Tara Michener, with “I Am Not My Meltdown”; Kendal Grey, with “A Woodland Dance Party”; and Gail B Kuhnlein, with “Into the Thicket.”

The subject matter of each book is vastly different, as is the style. In the adult category, there is fiction, a memoir, an anthology of short stories, poetry and a memoir.

No registration is necessary for this event. For more information on the fair, visit baldwinlib.org/youth.