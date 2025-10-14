Local author has the write stuff on his 100th birthday

By: Maria Allard | Sterling Heights Sentry | Published October 14, 2025

L. Broas “Bud” Mann, of Shelby Township, officially became a centenarian Sept. 24. Photo by Erin Sanchez

STERLING HEIGHTS — When L. Broas “Bud” Mann turned 100 years old last month — or as some would say, 100 years young — many family members and friends wanted to wish him a happy birthday.

So, they gathered for a number of get-togethers to celebrate the milestone around his birthday, which was Sept. 24. The final party in his honor was held Oct. 7 at the Sterling Heights Public Library, where he has spent a lot of time over the years participating in the creative writers workshop and authoring his own books.

“There have been about eight or 10 parties like this. It has been absolutely wonderful but exhausting,” Mann said. “I have enjoyed every minute of it. To think that all these people would take the time and come to see me.”

Many of his friends attended the event, along with his children — his daughter Lisa Mann, and son Tim Mann — and his wife Debbe. Mann has two more children, daughter Cathy Morris and son Chris Mann, eight grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and one great-grandchild on the way.

Mann attributes his longevity to many factors.

“First of all, my parents gave me good genes,” the Shelby Township resident said. “Another secret is to have a lot of friends.”

That includes those at the Shelby and Sterling Heights libraries and his pals from a bicycle club he joined, although he had to quit riding. The U.S. Navy veteran also credits his late wife Marion for his good health. They were married 65 years before she passed away.

“My wife took very good care of me,” he said. “She watched my diet carefully and she was a wonderful woman.”

For 40 years, Mann worked as a research automotive engineer for Chrysler where he did a lot of technical writing.

“His biggest passion — he helped create the turbine engine,” said Lisa Mann, adding, “He’s an incredible father.”

“I’ll give you one characteristic about this person that is essential to a life like his — adaptability,” Tim Mann said. “Nobody I’ve ever known has adapted like he has.”

Writing is another reason for his good health. It all came about when Mann began studying his family’s ancestry. He then wrote about it, and published his first book in 2013 when he was in his late 80s.

“I wrote five books based on my family,” he said. “They were historical fiction. I started with the facts and built on them.”

His most recent book, “One Mann’s Story 1925-2025,” was published in June and focuses on “a rambling collection of anecdotes.” Mann also penned works about the trips he and Marion took throughout North America and Europe. He said that Italy was their favorite country and that Hawaii was their favorite state.

“We saw 48 of the 50 states. We missed Alaska and Kansas,” the centurion said. “We would spend six months planning a trip. That was part of the fun.”

Terry Hojnacki, the Sterling Heights Public Library’s creative writers workshop facilitator, first met Mann 15 years ago when he began attending the library’s workshop series. Five years ago at the age of 95, he even figured out how to use Zoom to connect online with people during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“He’s like the Mr. Rogers of our writing community. He brings us together,” said Hojnacki, also a member of the Sterling Heights Public Library Board of Trustees. “He brings experience. He brings a gentlemanly critique.”

Hojnacki has edited many of his books.

“When I work with Bud, I try to stay true to his style of writing,” she said. “My daughter does cover designs for him.”

Fellow writer Sue Dudgeon, of Shelby Township, gave a speech about Mann during the library party last week. She said she was nervous to attend her first creative writers workshop five years ago, but Mann quickly put her at ease.

“There was a friendly, distinguished gentleman at the table of 15,” she said. “He was well groomed, wore a freshly-laundered dress shirt and a ‘Father Knows Best’ cardigan. His voice, strong and clear, like his mind. I guessed him to be in his 80s. I was wrong. He was 95.”

“The meeting of all the new people in this group and the Shelby group has really kept me on my toes and alert,” Mann said.

“You lead by example,” Dudgeon said. “Thank you for being part of my writing journey.”

At the Oct. 7 library gathering, someone in the crowd asked him what his earliest memory was.

“Getting lost in Eastern Market as a 4 year old,” Mann said. “That kind of stuck in my head because I was scared. My mother found me.”

During the party, there was time to sing “Happy Birthday” to the birthday boy. Guests dined on pizza and cupcakes, and visited with Mann.