Library to host brick paver program for front entrance work

By: Alyssa Ochss | St. Clair Shores Sentinel | Published June 18, 2025

The St. Clair Shores Public Library is hosting a brick paver program to renovate its front entrance. Photo by Alyssa Ochss

ST. CLAIR SHORES — The St. Clair Shores City Council approved a brick paver program to improve the entrance of the library in a 7-0 vote at its meeting on June 2.

St. Clair Shores Public Library Director Stephanie Fair presented the item and said library staff would like to renovate the front entrance.

She stated the current entrance as it stands is not very welcoming.

“It needs a little bit of help in the visual appeal as well as safety and accessibility,” Fair said.

Goals for the project include new columns, removing the lettering and adhering it to the building, removing the existing pavers and more.

Just like the St. Clair Shores Golf Club did a few years ago, the library plans to host a brick paver program to raise funds for the back entrance walkway. Residents and others can purchase a brick paver and personalize it with engravings. They plan to use the same company as the golf course and pricing will also be similar to that program.

Residents can purchase the brick pavers online, or by check or cash.

“The nice thing is I can go in and review all of the brick markers that are purchased to make sure that they are appropriate and there is nothing that is inappropriate that would be at the front entrance of the library,” Fair said about the website.

She also stated this is a way for residents to remember family members and others at the library.

Mayor Kip Walby said the program was wonderful at the golf course and that he is sure it is going to be wonderful here.

Councilman Chris Vitale asked if this was going to be an ongoing fundraiser.

“There may be people a year from now that might want to do a brick and I’m sure the library could always use the funds,” Vitale said.

Fair said they can set up a designated time for installation.

“I would like to do that when renovations are completed inside so we don’t have any construction issues,” Fair said.

She went on to say unmarked brick pavers can be removed and replaced with an engraved one.

“It could happen down the road. I would prefer to get it all installed at one time,” Fair said.

Councilwoman Candice Rusie said the benches are rusty and asked if the library was thinking of fixing them. Fair said she’s been thinking about that as well as the garbage cans. Rusie said there are options through the Parks and Recreation Department where people can donate money to get a plaque on a bench.

“That could be another arm of this, too, just so we can get those benches replaced and upgraded as part of this, too,” Rusie said.

She suggested Fair talk to members of the department to get more information about the memorial plaques. She also suggested outreach at the farmers market and other events. Fair said they are already scheduled to go to the Thursday markets.

Councilman Ronald Frederick said he is excited about the project.

“What we should do is start taking a peek around the building and seeing what phase two, where phase two could go because I think we’re going to sell out,” Frederick said.

Councilman and Mayor Pro Tem Dave Rubello asked what the goal would be for this project and Fair said it would be to cover the entire front entrance. Rubello also said he had other ideas for fundraisers as well.

Pricing goes as follows: $100 for a 4-by-8 paver with three lines of personalized text, $125 for a 4-by-8 paver with three lines of personal text and a logo, $250 for an 8-by-8 paver with six lines of personalized text and $275 for an 8-by-8 paver with three lines of personalized text and a logo.