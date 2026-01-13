Late painter’s work on display at Shelby Township Senior Center

Liana Spalla, Angela Spalla’s daughter, stands in front of her mother’s work at the Shelby Township Activities Center.

Photo provided by Fu-Yuan Ciricola

By: Mary Beth Almond | Shelby-Utica News | Published January 13, 2026

Angela Spalla is the Shelby Township Senior Center’s featured artist. Photo provided by Fu-Yuan Ciricola

SHELBY TOWNSHIP — Angela Spalla is the Shelby Township Senior Center’s featured artist for the months of January and February.

Her work is showcased at the Shelby Township Activities Center, which serves as the senior center, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Spalla — who passed away in April, at the age of 104 — was a longtime painter who picked up the craft in her early 50s.

“In 1973, she was 52 years old, she started her first painting class and it just took off for her. She never thought she could draw or anything, but from then on she just started painting,” said Liana Spalla, Angela’s daughter.

She began painting in oil and later created works in acrylic and watercolor.

Spalla’s body of work was quite versatile, grabbing her subjects from photographs, pages out of magazines and anything else of interest. She even took some metal engraving classes in 1982 with her eldest son, who studied fine art at the University of the Americas in Mexico City.

Over the years, Angela Spalla participated in many art shows, shopping mall exhibits and art festivals, winning awards at the Shelby Township Art Fair, Art & Apples Festival, Garden Arts & Crafts Fair, Oakland Mall, and the Clinton Valley Shopping Center.

“My mom would have been extremely honored to have known that her artwork was being featured at this exhibit at the Shelby Township Activities & Senior Center,” Liana said.

Angela Spalla kept an album of most of her artwork, indicating to whom she gave, or sold, her pieces.

Adrienne Mueller, who helped care for Angela in her senior years, said she was very fortunate to have visited her often the last few years of her life.

“From our many conversations, Mrs. Spalla spoke passionately about her love for painting. She was very proud of her work. Mrs. Spalla enjoyed telling family and friends the inspiration behind many of her paintings that were displayed in her home,” she said in an email.

Angela Spalla was a member of several art guilds and societies including the Romeo Art Guild, Fraser Fine Arts Association, Warren Society of Arts and Anchor Bay Artists Club.

Lori Nowak, Angela Spalla’s niece, said it wasn’t until her aunt’s funeral that she realized what an accomplished artist she was.

“My husband and I just moved into a new home on the lake, and I was in awe of a painting she did of the water. It is with great pride that I am able to display my Aunt Ang’s painting,” she said.

In honor of Angela Spalla, her family has displayed a collection of her personal artwork, which will be for sale at the Shelby Township Activities Center, 14975 21 Mile Road, through February.

For more information, call the center at (586) 739-7540.