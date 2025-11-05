Lakeview voters narrowly approve bond

By: Alyssa Ochss | St. Clair Shores Sentinel | Published November 5, 2025

File photo

ST. CLAIR SHORES— On Nov. 4, St. Clair Shores residents in the Lakeview Public Schools district approved a bond renewal worth around $41 million to improve school amenities and functions.

Voters in Precincts 6-9 voted on the issue.

According to unofficial election results from the city of St. Clair Shores, 2,865 residents voted yes on the bond proposal and 2,225 residents voted no.

Call Staff Writer Alyssa Ochss at (586) 498-1103.