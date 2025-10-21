LaBlast founder Louis van Amstel to host class in Bloomfield Hills

By: Mary Genson | Birmingham-Bloomfield Eagle | Published October 21, 2025

LaBlast was founded by “Dancing with the Stars” pro Louis van Amstel. Photo provided by Carolyn Krieger

BLOOMFIELD HILLS — When it comes to ballroom dancing, it’s all about passion. Throughout the years, LaBlast founder Louis van Amstel has seen countless examples of passionate dancers and instructors in his partner-free dance fitness workout program.

Fans of the television show “Dancing with the Stars” will recognize Louis van Amstel as a pro on the show who has been partnered with celebrities Lisa Rinna, Monique Coleman, Priscilla Presley and several others.

“I started it (LaBlast) after my Season Two celebrity partner Lisa Rinna asked me to start a class because she fell in love with ballroom dancing,” van Amstel said.

A few years later, van Amstel made the final with Kelly Osbourne, who made a huge transformation during the show. LaBlast was officially established in 2010.

During a LaBlast session, participants do weight training, interval training, stretching and more.

“LaBlast is the perfect balance between dance and fitness.”

Local LaBlast with van Amstel

Van Amstel will host a LaBlast Master Class 4-5:30 p.m. Oct. 24 at The Village Club, 190 E. Long Lake Road in Bloomfield Hills. There will be 30 minutes of dancing, a wine break, and an interview session. Guests will also have the opportunity to take photos with van Amstel.

Bobbi Hamilton, membership director at The Village Club, said, “We actually have LaBlast dance fitness classes every Friday here at the club, and they’re very popular. So when this opportunity became available, it was a perfect fit for us.”

He will host a class the next day at Studio 8 Fitness, 4761 Highland Road in Waterford.