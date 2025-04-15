Kirk Gibson Foundation for Parkinson’s hosting ‘Gibby’s Day’ at Comerica Park April 23

Kirk Gibson poses for a photo at Comerica Park. The Kirk Gibson Foundation for Parkinson’s has raised more than $3 million toward research grants and programs in the Parkinson’s community.

Photo provided by the Kirk Gibson Foundation for Parkinson’s

By: Scott Bentley | C&G Newspapers | Published April 15, 2025

DETROIT — The Detroit Tigers April 23 home game against the San Diego Padres has been named “Gibby’s Day” in honor of Kirk Gibson and Parkinson’s Awareness Month.

Gibson was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2015, and after his diagnosis, the Kirk Gibson Foundation, which was started in 1996, expanded its focus to help improve the quality of life for people living with Parkinson’s disease.

Gibson was born and raised in metro Detroit, attended Michigan State University, and played for the Detroit Tigers for 12 years of his 17-season career. “Gibby” was a key fixture on the Detroit Tigers 1984 World Series team and won the National League Most Valuable Player Award in 1988 for the Los Angeles Dodgers. In the 1988 World Series, he hit one of the most famous home runs in Major League Baseball history.

Now, Gibson is a special assistant to Tigers team President Scott Harris, and until this season, Gibson was a part-time broadcaster for the Tigers on Fanduel Sports Network. His focus now has shifted to helping the Tigers organization and his foundation.

Gibby’s Day will be a way for fans to participate in various activities at Comerica Park and support the Kirk Gibson Foundation for Parkinson’s. A portion of the proceeds from tickets that are sold through the Kirk Gibson Foundation website will benefit the foundation. For those who can’t attend the game, there are ways to give support through the foundation’s website.

“Kirk is a beloved Tiger and being among his fans is really inspiring, especially when seeing them come together to help support his mission,” Kirk Gibson Foundation for Parkinson’s CEO Steve Annear said. “This event will really make an impact towards our efforts to continue to support those living with Parkinson’s.”

The April 23 game was chosen intentionally to recognize April as Parkinson’s Awareness Month and honor 23 as Gibson’s jersey number for the Detroit Tigers.

Later this year, the Kirk Gibson Center for Parkinson’s Wellness will open its doors in Farmington Hills.

Game time for the Gibby’s Day game is 1:10 pm. For more information on the foundation, tickets and the event itself, visit kirkgibsonfoundation.org.