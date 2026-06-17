Kerby student wins national art contest with dolphin painting

Kerby Elementary second grader Juliette Martinage recently won a national award from Artsonia for a painting she made.The dolphin painting by Martinage won a national Artist of the Week award from Artsonia, which houses the world’s biggest collection of online student art portfolios.

Photo provided by Erin Maday

By: K. Michelle Moran | Grosse Pointe Times | Published June 17, 2026

GROSSE POINTE FARMS — Artworks bear repeated viewing, as this can result in new discoveries — even for the artist.

Such is the case for Kerby Elementary second grader Juliette Martinage, 7, of Grosse Pointe Farms. Although she created it weeks ago, Martinage is delighted to suddenly see that the dots surrounding her painting of a dolphin form the shape of an upside-down heart.

Martinage’s captivating painting earned her a national Artist of the Week award recently from Artsonia, which houses the world’s biggest collection of online student art portfolios, with more than 125 million artworks. Her work was selected from thousands of submissions.

“That was a big surprise,” said Erin Maday, Martinage’s art teacher at Kerby.

She said Martinage “has a lot of natural talent” but also put in the work that made her piece stand out.

“She worked really hard on hers to make it,” Maday said of Martinage’s painting, which features dozens of carefully arranged dots surrounding a playful dolphin.

Martinage was excited to learn she’d won. She said she’s enjoyed studying art with Maday.

“I like the way Ms. Maday teaches the stuff,” Martinage said.

Maday encourages her students to experiment and explore with their artwork.

“I try to get kids to try different (techniques),” Maday said. “It doesn’t have to be perfect. Just do your best.”

Individuality is important as well.

“They did get to pick their own colors,” Maday said. “There’s a lot of choice involved. They’re really invested (in the project).”

Art lessons are an opportunity to delve into other subjects as well.

“I try to tie projects into a culture,” Maday said.

Her second graders had learned about the Great Barrier Reef in Australia and were asked to use Australian Aboriginal art techniques and select an animal native to the area to paint. Martinage used small sticks and paint to make the colorful dots that surround her dolphin. She had a special reason for choosing the beloved marine mammal.

“I like the dolphin,” Martinage said. “I can make their noise, and not everyone can.”

Although Martinage enjoys art, her favorite school subject is reading.

“It makes you smarter,” she said.

Maday, who also teaches art at Richard Elementary, said this is the first time one of her students has won this award, although other teachers in the district have had students who’ve won.

“We try to support each other,” Maday said. “We’re always excited when one of our students is even picked (as a candidate for Artist of the Week).”

Maday said Artsonia has “a great way of supporting young talent.”

Maday, who’s been teaching art for 14 years, said she is happy to work in a district that supports and appreciates the arts.

Artsonia launched its Artist of the Week program 25 years ago to spotlight student imagination and vision. Each week, 12 submissions are chosen at random from works submitted the week before in four age categories: Pre-K to third grade, fourth to sixth grade, seventh to ninth grade and 10th to 12th grade. The public votes on the entries and chooses the winners.

“Artsonia’s mission is to bring communities together to celebrate children’s creative expression,” Artsonia CEO and co-founder Jim Meyers said in a press release. “Artist of the Week encourages local schools, families, and friends to get involved in the process of creating and celebrating student art.”

Artsonia is a free program that teachers can use to digitally share and showcase work by their students, along with fundraising for their classrooms and planning art lessons. It donates 20% of its revenue to support local art classrooms.

Maday said one of the advantages of the program is that if students lose their art, she can print digital copies for them. In addition, Maday said parents get an email when a new work by their child is posted.

Besides being able to see their child’s portfolio online, parents can purchase custom keepsakes such as towels and Christmas ornaments that feature their child’s artwork. Along with national recognition, the award came with a $100 gift certificate from Blick Art Materials for Maday’s classroom and a $50 Blick Art Materials gift certificate for Martinage.

Martinage said she hung her plaque from Artsonia above her bed. She plans to use her gift certificate to buy more paint, “because our paint is really dry.”

Maday said Martinage’s classmates were thrilled to learn she’d won the national contest.

“They were really excited for her,” Maday said.