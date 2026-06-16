Grosse Pointe Woods couple shares historically significant gift with city

Burgess and Traci Foster present a portrait of Gen. George Washington kneeling in prayer at Valley Forge to the Grosse Pointe Woods City Council June 1.

Photo by K. Michelle Moran

By: K. Michelle Moran | Grosse Pointe Times | Published June 16, 2026

GROSSE POINTE WOODS — They say every picture tells a story.

Grosse Pointe Woods businessman Burgess Foster and his wife, Traci, want to share some uniquely American stories and are gifting local communities with historical painting reproductions in honor of America’s 250th birthday July 4.

Foster and his wife presented the first of these artworks, a framed painting of then-Gen. George Washington kneeling in prayer at Valley Forge, to the Grosse Pointe Woods City Council during a meeting June 1.

“We’re planning to give every city in Grosse Pointe a portrait like this to hang,” Foster told the council.

The council voted unanimously to accept the gift.

“Thank you very much,” Mayor Arthur Bryant told the Fosters. “We’re deeply grateful and we appreciate it.”

The Fosters are chaplains at Hartford Memorial Baptist Church, and Burgess Foster is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, history buff and speaker who gave a riveting talk about the period when the portrait was painted. At press time, he was working with the Woods and the Grosse Pointe Public School System to give talks about American Revolutionary War history at Grosse Pointe North and Grosse Pointe South high schools circa July 4; dates hadn’t been announced at press time.

The history behind the painting is something that Foster is trying to convey to the community.

“The story of Valley Forge reminds us that America’s success was never guaranteed,” Burgess Foster said in an email interview. “When Washington’s army entered Valley Forge in December 1777, the nation did not yet exist. The soldiers were cold, hungry, poorly supplied, and uncertain whether the Revolution would survive. Yet they endured.

“What makes the story especially compelling is that the army included individuals from different colonies, backgrounds, occupations, and races,” he continued. “Historians estimate that approximately one thousand Black Patriots served within Washington’s army during that period. Their contributions are often overlooked, yet they were part of the force that helped sustain the Revolution through one of its darkest chapters.

“The image of Washington kneeling in prayer symbolizes humility, perseverance, and faith in the face of adversity. Those lessons remain relevant today regardless of one’s political beliefs or personal background. I believe communities benefit when we remember not only the triumphs of history, but also the struggles that preceded them.”

Foster plans to present each of the five Grosse Pointes with a painting from the Revolutionary War era. He said they’re considering expanding the program to present artworks to communities like Harper Woods as well.

“The remaining works are still being finalized, but our vision is for each community to receive a historically significant image connected to a major chapter of the American founding period,” Foster said. “Possible subjects include the signing of the Declaration of Independence, the Constitutional Convention, the surrender at Yorktown, and other defining moments that contributed to the birth of the United States. The goal is for each city to receive a unique piece that collectively tells the larger story of America’s founding.”

After the meeting, Bryant again expressed gratitude to the Fosters for the portrait.

“The donation of the painting of Washington at Valley Forge is very appropriate in view of the 250th anniversary of our country and is greatly appreciated by the people of Grosse Pointe Woods,” Bryant said.

The Woods’ June 26 Music on the Lawn concert from 6 to 9 p.m. on the front lawn of Woods City Hall at 20025 Mack Plaza will be the city’s celebration of America’s semiquincentennial. There will be music by Mark Ends with Kay — Bryant said the concert will include some patriotic songs — and National Coney Island will be selling food. The first 250 people can get a free scoop of ice cream from Treat Dreams. Soft drinks, beer and wine will be available for purchase as well. Attendees should bring lawn chairs or blankets. This event is for Woods residents and their guests.

“People are encouraged to wear red, white and blue,” Bryant said.

The Fosters hope to educate and inspire conversations about history.

“Traci and I view these presentations not as gifts from us, but as contributions to a larger civic conversation about history, citizenship, and community,” Foster said. “We are grateful to the elected officials, city administrators, and residents who have welcomed the project. Our hope is that these commemorative works will continue to spark reflection and discussion long after the semiquincentennial has passed. History is not merely about remembering the past. It is about understanding how the past informs the present and helps guide the future. That, ultimately, is the purpose of this initiative.”