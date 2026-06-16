Automotive visionary’s story to be shared at EyesOn Design

By: K. Michelle Moran | Grosse Pointe Times | Published June 16, 2026

Photo provided by EyesOn Design

GROSSE POINTE SHORES — Attendees of this year’s EyesOn Design car show and related events over Father’s Day weekend will be introduced to a story that brought the world of sightlessness and cars together early in the history of the automobile industry.

Blind Logic Productions, which produced the award-winning documentary, “Blind Logic — The Ralph R. Teetor Story,” has signed on to support EyesOn Design, a fundraiser for the nonprofit Detroit Institute of Ophthalmology. The film, which was released in July 2025 and features the voices of Michigan actor Jeff Daniels and TV show host Mike Rowe, recalls the incredible story of Teetor, a groundbreaking automotive engineer and philanthropist who had been blind since age 5 and who invented cruise control, automatic steering and more.

The documentary is based on the book, “One Man’s Vision — The Life of Automotive Pioneer Ralph R. Teetor” by his late daughter and only child, Marjorie Teetor Meyer. The book was published circa 1999.

Teetor’s story is known in certain automotive and engineering circles but isn’t recognized as widely as one might expect for the lasting impact he had on the world.

“The story of Ralph Teetor is a powerful reminder that vision extends far beyond sight, thereby creating a natural connection between ‘Blind Logic’ and EyesOn Design in their shared celebration of creativity and design,” Detroit Institute of Ophthalmology Director Dr. David Goldman said in a press release. “Partnerships like this support design excellence while advancing the DIO’s mission to drive vision research. We are deeply appreciative of the opportunity to share this remarkable story.”

Jack Teetor, of Los Angeles, who grew up in the Birmingham/Bloomfield area, directed, wrote and produced “Blind Logic.” Ralph Teetor was his great uncle. Jack Teetor will be in town for EyesOn Design and related events over the weekend, where he’ll be speaking at the Vision Honored gala June 19 at the Grosse Pointe Yacht Club in Grosse Pointe Shores and introducing the trailer for the documentary.

“I’m just happy to be involved in it,” Jack Teetor said of EyesOn Design.

“Blind Logic” won’t be screened during EyesOn Design but has been shown before in Michigan — including at the Automotive Hall of Fame in Dearborn, which posthumously inducted Teetor in 1988 — and across the country.

Jack Teetor said his aunt, Marjorie, had been asking him for years about doing a film about her father. Jack Teetor, a film industry veteran, was apprehensive about doing a movie, so he decided to create a documentary instead.

“If I do it, I can make it accurate,” he said. “I was very true to the book, and I did a lot of outside research.”

Jack Teetor said it took eight years and 48 drafts to write the final script. His aunt, sadly, never got to see it, having died in 2019 at age 88.

“Blind Logic” was very much a family affair, with Jack Teetor’s brother, Daniel, serving as photo editor; a cousin created the score. Daniel Teetor died Nov. 27, 2025, at the age of 73.

While Jack Teetor said they remain open to screening the film for nonprofits, he said people can also watch it on a number of streaming platforms, including YouTube, Apple TV, Prime Video and the Hoopla app. For more information, visit Blind Logic Productions at blindlogicproductions.com.