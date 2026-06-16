Foundation revives bike parade to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary

By: K. Michelle Moran | Grosse Pointe Times | Published June 16, 2026

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GROSSE POINTE PARK — Grosse Pointe Park youngsters are invited to get creative as the nation prepares to celebrate its 250th birthday.

In honor of America’s semiquincentennial July 4, the nonprofit Grosse Pointe Park Foundation is hosting an America 250 bike parade for kids ages 12 and younger. Participants are asked to decorate their bike or wagon with a patriotic theme and are encouraged to don patriotic costumes or other attire as well for the parade, which will start at 2 p.m. June 27 at Pointe Hardware, 15020 Kercheval Ave., and continue along Kercheval through the business district to Beaconsfield Avenue. There’s no cost to participate, and all participants will receive a T-shirt and goodie bag. Advance registration is required.

Grosse Pointe Park Foundation President Bob Bury said the bike parade is purposely sandwiched in between the Park Farmers Market in the morning and After 6 on Kercheval the evening of June 27. The idea, said Bury, was “to take advantage of that energy and do something to highlight the kids and patriotism.”

Bury said they wanted to create more awareness of the foundation as well, especially among some of the younger families who’ve moved to the Park in recent years.

“There’s going to be a competition for best decorated bike, best decorated wagon (and) best costume,” said Bury, noting that there will be prizes as well. “It’s something I think will be really appealing to kids.”

This used to be an annual event. Park City Councilman Thomas Caufield, the council liaison to the GPPF, said he doesn’t recall when the bike parade ended, but remembers participating in it when he was a child about 40 years ago. He suggested that the foundation might want to consider reviving this event, and foundation officials agreed.

“It’s kind of the city’s premier event to kick off America’s 250th,” Caulfield said. “It’s going to be fun.”

As of press time, the following local businesses had donated items for the goodie bags: The Beauty Parlor, Rustic Cabins, Marge’s Bar, Hungry Howie’s, Sweet Pointe Candy and Coreander’s Children’s Bookshoppe.

“Hopefully we can make it annual (again) … if people like it and want it to continue,” Caulfield said.

Organizers said the adult registering child participants must be a Grosse Pointe Park resident. There is a limit on how many children can be accommodated, so early registration is encouraged.

To register or for more information, visit the Grosse Pointe Park Foundation’s website at grossepointeparkfoundation.org.