Restaurant Week returns to St. Clair Shores

Mike’s on the Water will have specials available for Restaurant Week from May 19 to May 24.

Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

By: Alyssa Ochss | St. Clair Shores Sentinel | Published May 19, 2026

Mike LeFevre, owner of Mike’s on the Water, shows some of his custom drinks. Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

ST. CLAIR SHORES — Restaurant Week is here on the Nautical Mile and it’s time to celebrate the restaurants that conduct business down there.

Things really get cooking on May 19, and specials run until May 24. During the full week, restaurants will prepare their best dishes and offer deals for patrons.

This event has been a staple for dining along the Nautical Mile for 18 years.

Most of the restaurants will be participating this year.

According to an email, Baffin Brewery will give Restaurant Week participants 10% off on their bill. They will also present a “Dirty Shirley” slush which is an adult version of a Shirely Temple. A food truck will also offer different meals each day of the week.

Hook will also have a full three-course meal for $35. Chef Matt Yott will make New England style clam chowder for the first course, a choice of filet mignon, fish and chips or coconut chicken for the main course and a seasonal cheesecake for dessert.

Donna Flaherty, director of the Nautical Mile Merchants Association and the owner of Gifts Afloat, said the Nautical Mile is ready for its soft launch into the summer.

“We have a variety of over a dozen restaurants to experience,” Flaherty said.

She said each restaurant has wonderful specials to offer patrons for Restaurant Week.

Mike LeFevre, the owner of Mike’s on the Water, said they will have both food and drink specials including Mike’s escargot, a cod basket, sauteed flounder with lemon butter and baked potato soup.

LeFevre has been on Jefferson Avenue for 54 years and has participated in every Restaurant Week.

“We love the Nautical Mile, what they do,” LeFevre said.

He said the businesses and their patrons are all trying to survive with the construction currently in progress on Jefferson Avenue. LeFevre did say, though, that they are all open for business.

“I’m excited for everything that brings people to the avenue and excited for everything that makes all of our businesses more aware to the people,” LeFevre said.

He said it is important to get more awareness of the Nautical Mile, especially with the construction.

For more information, go to nauticalmile.org or look on the Nautical Mile SCS Facebook page.

The Nautical Mile is located on Jefferson Avenue between Nine Mile and 10 Mile roads.