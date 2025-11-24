Jefferson Middle School students head to Lansing

Jefferson Middle School teacher Robert Schneider, eighth graders Remy Freismuth, Selena Robinson and Mason Rymal, and seventh grader Noah Moore will be headed to Lansing on Dec. 2 for a Student Technology Showcase.

Photo by Alyssa Ochss

By: Alyssa Ochss | St. Clair Shores Sentinel | Published November 24, 2025

Advertisement

ST. CLAIR SHORES — Four Jefferson Middle School students will have the chance to present their work to officials in Lansing at the Student Technology Showcase on Dec. 2.

The students this year are eighth graders Remy Freismuth, Selena Robinson and Mason Rymal, and seventh grader Noah Moore. They are all a part of teacher Robert Schneider’s coding and Scratch programming class.

Over the course of the semester, students work on a website with different features that include Scratch and Python coding. Schneider said they’re incorporating graphic design, the different coding languages and more. The students are given a rubric, and they can also put their own creative twist on it. Students can take the class multiple times, building their website over the years.

Schneider said the program has been going on for around 10 years and that his students are excited to go each year.

“They like showing off their projects and showing each legislator what projects they are creating,” Schneider said.

The showcase includes students from all over Michigan. Schneider said he looks for students who work hard each year.

“Students that (go to the showcase) enjoy working with technology and (they are) students that are curious to learn about computers,” Schneider said.

He said some students will go on to pursue tech careers. He also said the class is a great opportunity for students to experience critical thinking.

“At least seeing what you can do in the real world with these different coding and designing skills,” Schneider said. “And hopefully some of the students want to pick up on that.”

All the students said the class has been an amazing experience so far. Friesmuth’s favorite part is being creative.

“Like how we have the choice to be creative and don’t have a certain aspect that we have to follow,” Freismuth said.

Robinson based her project off of shows she liked.

Schneider said the showcase is a chance for the students to show their projects to legislators and other public officials.

“It’s just a time for them to shine and to showcase their ideas,” Schneider said.

Schneider said many legislators who govern the St. Clair Shores area have met the students and visited the school through the years.

Schneider has been a teacher in the Lakeview Public Schools district for 24 years.