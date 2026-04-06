Jack Frost Museum fuels car buff’s legacy

Car fans can appreciate many different makes and models exhibited in the Jack Frost Auto Museum.

Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

By: Maria Allard | C&G Newspapers | Published April 6, 2026

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Jack Frost, pictured, bought the property for a museum and restoration garage in Washington Township in 1927, nearly 100 years ago. Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

From left, General Manager Russ Bahri; Madison Roush, community relations; and owner Dale Wells extend an invitation to the public to visit the Jack Frost Auto Museum. The Jack Frost Auto Museum is located at 61741 Campground Road in Washington Township. Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

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METRO DETROIT — Jack Frost had a love for cars that stretched for miles.

A true gearhead, he was forever tinkering under the hood of different vehicles, and over his lifetime he restored 55 different makes and models.

Although Frost died in the early 1980s, his memory lives on every time visitors walk the grounds of the Jack Frost Auto Museum, located at 61741 Campground Road in Washington Township. Frost purchased the 62-acre property in 1927 and built his car sanctuary through the years.

Surrounded by trees, the nonprofit museum opened in the early 2000s to the public and is dedicated to Frost and his accomplishments. The automobile enthusiast was an electrician and manufacturer by trade who during his career operated the lighting at Cobo Hall in Detroit, as well as other places. In his spare time — and with petroleum in his veins — cars drove his passion.

“This was his private residence, his private shop, as well as his private museum. We welcome everyone to walk around and explore the museum on a self-guided tour,” general manager Russ Bahri said. “The grounds and the buildings tell the story. We have an eclectic mix of mostly American, some British, French, Italian, a wide variety. They range from American muscle to early and gas vehicles all the way to modern muscle. All the artifacts are organized as Jack left them.”

Many cars on display are from private owners while the museum also owns a handful of them, plus a few models that Frost owned. The exhibit features a 1951 Jaguar XK120; a 1970 Plymouth Roadrunner; 1932 Ford hot rod; a 1961 Renauld; a 1955 Chevrolet Bel Air in the making; a 1952 Hudson Wasp; Ford Mustangs; Chevrolet Corvettes; a group of vintage motorcycles and much more. The display rotates on a regular basis. Viewing the collection has proved sentimental for many.

“No two cars are alike. Every time I drive one of these cars, it just tells a story,” said Bahri, a 2000 Warren Mott High School graduate who spent his childhood around cars in an automobile family. “They operate differently. It’s really an art.”

Frost, who once toured the country riding in a Model T, was a member of the Rolls Royce Owners Club. He lived in the main home on the Washington Township property, which is now where current owner Dale Wells resides. There also is a guest house on the premises for out-of-town visitors interested in buying and selling cars through the museum.

Another car being readied for viewing is a hand-built replica of the “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” vintage automobile from the 1968 movie of the same name. Staff plans to hold a drive-in movie night where residents can enjoy the motion picture along with the restored car, which in the film is known to fly.

“It just makes me smile to watch people come and see that car. The little kids today are familiar with it,” Wells said. “They’re still watching the movie. The flying car is really something.”

Also on-site is a full service auto restoration repair facility where classic car owners can bring their custom-made autos to be restored and serviced by skilled mechanics. The nonprofit Jack Frost Auto Museum, too, aims to inspire younger generations who are curious about classic car culture and entrepreneurship. Future plans include opening a welcome center with a 1950s gas station vibe.

Work tools, old-fashioned gas pumps, photographs, a gallery of license plates, and a tribute to the Concours d’Elegance car show are among the memorabilia that helps tell the story of the museum. Frost married twice and outlived both of his wives. He had no children. Bahri said Frost was ill for the last 15 years of his life, and his caregivers sold some of his collection to help pay for his medical care.

Madison Roush, community relations, said people come from all over the state and country to view the shop and museum. If she had to pick, the Jaguar is probably her favorite car on display.

“There’s a very strong camaraderie between everyone here. There’s the dedication to the craft, and every time I walk into a room at the shop, I can learn something new,” Roush said. “I see this person is taking very good care of this specialty. I love working with people who love what they do.”

One historic photograph in the museum features Mrs. John S. Landon, known as the first woman to drive a gasoline-powered car in the U.S., in Kokomo, Indiana, in 1899. She made history as she drove 1 1/2 miles in a Haynes-Apperson manufactured by the Haynes-Apperson Motor Wagon Co. of Kokomo.

“She went around to car shows and gave autographs to people as the first woman who drove a car,” Wells said.

Wells said Frost knew the Henry Ford family “real well.”

“He did lighting for their parties,” Wells said. “He set up dance floors for the Fords.”

Wells believes Frost would be happy that his legacy hasn’t been forgotten.

“I’ll bet you he’s pleased that it’s still here,” Wells said.

“He’s watching out for us,” Bahri said. “Sometimes a light flickers and ‘Hey, Jack,’ we’re doing something right.”