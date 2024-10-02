Investigation ongoing after deadly crash on Schoenherr

Two Warren police officers in a marked patrol car were going southbound on Schoenherr Road toward Prospect Avenue when they were involved in a crash with a white Dodge Durango at approximately 5 a.m. on Sept. 30.

Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

By: Gena Johnson | Warren Weekly | Published October 2, 2024

The Macomb County Sheriff's Office is conducting an independent investigation into a Sept. 30 crash on Schoenherr Road in Warren that left two men dead and two police officers injured. Photo by Patricia O'Blenes

WARREN — An investigation into an early morning crash involving a Warren police SUV and a Dodge Durango that left two men dead and two Warren officers hospitalized remained ongoing Oct. 4.

Warren police confirmed the identities of the victims — 34-year-old Cedric Hayden and 33-year-old DeJuan Pettis — who died after the white Durango they were traveling in was struck by a police SUV going south on Schoenherr Road at about 5 a.m. on Sept. 30. According to police, the Durango was attempting to turn west onto Prospect Avenue from Schoenherr when it was struck.

The impact forced the Durango off the road, where it ended on its side with obvious side-impact damage. The collision left the front end of the Warren police SUV destroyed.

Both Warren officers suffered serious injuries. According to police, the officer in the passenger seat had to be extricated by the Warren Fire Department and sustained critical injuries including several broken bones and head trauma. The officer underwent extensive surgery Monday, according to police.

“Our one officer was released from the hospital this morning (Oct. 1). Our other officer is still in ICU with multiple injuries,” Acting Warren Police Commissioner Charles Rushton said.

The names of the injured officers are not being released at this time, according to the commissioner.

While many details about the crash remained unclear and under investigation on Oct. 1, Warren police issued a media release to confirm what a spokesperson said previously.

“At no time were these officers engaged in a pursuit of the white Dodge Durango or any other vehicle when the crash occurred,” the release stated. “In addition, while a business break-in and vehicle pursuit did occur at a nearby business a few hours after this crash, investigators are confident that Hayden and Pettis were not suspects in any business break-ins currently under investigation by the Warren Police Department.

“Moreover, investigators are certain that the Dodge was legally registered to Pettis and thus was not considered or investigated as a stolen vehicle,” police stated in the release.

The Warren Police Department confirmed that the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an independent investigation and will disclose its findings when that is completed.

A vigil to honor the lives of Hayden and Pettis was held at the site of the crash. Both men were residents of Warren. The two reportedly had been best friends since they were 12 years old.

A GoFundMe effort has been set up for DeJuan Pettis at www.gofundme.com/f/together-in-love-remembering-dejuan.

Gregory Wix of the Fieger Law firm is one of the attorneys representing the victims’ families. Wix was unavailable for comment at press time.