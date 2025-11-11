Investigation finds no violations in termination of HR employee

By: Brian Wells | Roseville-Eastpointe Eastsider | Published November 11, 2025

EASTPOINTE — A complaint filed by a former Eastpointe employee was found to have no merit, according to a third-party investigator.

On Aug. 27, Eastpointe Human Resources Manager Vicky Brooks sent a six-page document to several city officials, including Mayor Michael Klinefelt and City Council members, alleging that she had been the target of discrimination and retaliation from interim City Manager Elke Doom.

At the City Council’s Sept. 2 meeting, the council approved a budget amendment that reduced Brooks’ annual salary. She said she was laid off the following day.

Brooks said she was paid a little over $90,000. The budget amendment was for $30,663.

Brooks thinks part of the rationale for being laid off was that she had been bringing to light changes in processes and procedures that could potentially get the city in trouble.

“I kept bringing to her attention, ‘You are changing things that could get us in trouble. You’re changing processes and procedures that are leading to hiring irregularities that could be viewed as violating Title VII,’” Brooks said.

This led to Doom trying to make a case against Brooks, as Brooks sees it.

“I think that’s what led to her beginning to micromanage me, beginning to try to build a case that I wasn’t doing a good job,” she said. “That was internal, but externally, the reason was they were doing a realignment of the staff.”

In addition, Brooks alleged that the city was violating equal employment opportunity policies, alleging that she, as well as other Black city employees, as well as employees who identify as a member of the LGBTQIA+ community, faced other forms of discrimination.

A third-party investigation was opened into the matter, which determined that there was no wrongdoing on Doom’s part.

Brooks said she was disappointed in the results of the investigation and questioned some aspects of it, such as why some people who were involved in the original complaint weren’t interviewed.

“I don’t see how it was a fair investigation when you don’t investigate all the people involved,” she said.

City Attorney Richard Albright said the investigation determined there were no violations of federal or state laws or local ordinances.

“All I can say is that a third-party investigator determined that there were no violations of either federal, state laws or local ordinances, and that investigation has been concluded,” he said.

Angela Mannarino, an employment litigation attorney from Livonia who handled the investigation, declined to comment.

In an email, Doom said the council voted to approve the budget amendment because it realized that Brooks’ position was not needed. Additionally, Doom said only City Council could eliminate a position.

“Ms. Brooks incorrectly assumed that a city manager has the authority to eliminate positions when only the council has that authority,” she said. “Ms. Brooks raised unfounded issues and made false allegations without first being in possession of the correct information, which were (proven) by an independent third-party investigator to be 100% false.”

The situation is also being investigated by the Michigan Department of Civil Rights.

“I have filed a complaint with the Michigan Department of Civil Rights, and as far as I know they’re moving forward with this … and they have found some credibility to the complaints that I’m making,” Brooks said.

Brooks maintains that her termination is a systemic issue.

“For me, it’s not only what I’ve dealt with, but this is a systemic issue. This is a systemic problem with discriminating practices relative to hiring people of color through the years,” she said.

Following her termination, Brooks said she’s been having trouble finding work but she remains hopeful.

“I’m hopeful that I will find a job that will utilize all of my skills. I have a master’s degree from Wayne State in HR law, along with about 25 years in public service from working at the city of Oak Park,” she said. “So, I’m hopeful. I’m sure I’ll get an offer that I can be pleased with and I can grow, and where I’ll be appreciated.”