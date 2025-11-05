I-94 to close temporarily for emergency bridge repair

By: Brian Wells | Roseville-Eastpointe Eastsider | Published November 5, 2025

MACOMB COUNTY — Commuters who take westbound Interstate 94 through Macomb County will see a change in traffic patterns starting this week.

In October, westbound I-94 was closed between Interstate 696 and Eight Mile Road to allow for repairs to the Frazho Road bridge in Eastpointe, which was damaged when the boom lift of a truck struck it in September. The Michigan Department of Transportation was performing a repair called heat straightening, where heat is used to straighten steel beams instead of replacing them.

“It takes a long time. It’s very time consuming,” said Diane Cross, MDOT Metro Region media representative. “It’s the best use of our tax dollars. We can’t always do it, but if we can, we try to.”

The work made the bridge safe to drive under, but MDOT has had to keep Frazho Road closed.

Now, beginning Nov. 6, westbound I-94 near Frazho will see the two right lanes closed again to allow for more heat straightening to be performed on the bridge. As part of the work, the eastbound I-696 ramp to westbound I-94 will be closed, as will the northbound and southbound Gratiot ramp to eastbound I-696 and eastbound and westbound 11 Mile Road ramps to westbound I-94.

The work is expected to take about a week, Cross said, but the hope is that several days later, the eastbound side of Frazho Road will be reopened. The westbound side won’t be able to be reopened until mid-2026, she said.

“Westbound, we’re not going to be able to open until mid-2026. We have to come back with a project that’s going to do a more major repair that will affect the westbound side of Frazho,” she said.

Cross said Frazho has remained closed to ensure the safety of drivers.

“If there’s any concern for safety we’re going to keep it closed out of an abundance of caution,” she said.

Call Staff Writer Brian Wells at (248) 291-7637.



