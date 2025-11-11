Holiday events to brighten the season in Rochester, Rochester Hills

By: Mary Beth Almond | Rochester Post | Published November 11, 2025

Santa helps light downtown Rochester on Lagniappe during a past Big, Bright Light Show. Photo provided by the Rochester Downtown Development Authority

Fireworks ignite during a past Light the Village event at the Village of Rochester Hills. Photo provided by the Village of Rochester Hills

Advertisement

ROCHESTER/ROCHESTER HILLS — The cities of Rochester Hills and Rochester are kicking off the holiday season by setting the community aglow.

The festive fun in Rochester Hills begins on Friday, Nov. 21, as the community gathers to watch the Village of Rochester Hills transform into a sparkling winter wonderland during the Light The Village holiday celebration.

“Light the Village has become a wonderful tradition for so many families, and we are so thankful for the partnership with the Village of Rochester Hills and their passion for kicking off the holidays in this magical way,” said Mayor Bryan Barnett.

The evening, which organizers say is filled with free, family-friendly fun, will make the 375,000-square-foot outdoor shopping center shimmer and sparkle with more than 800,000 colored lights.

The event will include holiday music and entertainment, giveaways, a fireworks display and, at 7 p.m., Santa Claus. The fireworks show will begin at 7:15 p.m., and guests can walk up to visit Santa 8-9 p.m. There will also be stilt walkers, fire performers, LED performers, local high school drumlines, appearances by the Grinch and Cindy Lou, free face painting, and arts and crafts activities.

“I know why I go every year, and that’s because I get to meet Santa and tell him about all the good boys and girls in our community,” Barnett said. “But truly, this event gets better every year. I hear they are going to have over 800,000 lights, tons of free giveaways, and, of course, my favorite part is the awesome fireworks show put on with the help of Santa’s magic.”

The first 500 guests will receive free 3D diffraction glasses and jingle bell necklaces, while the first 500 kids can take home a free fuzzy antler reindeer headband.

The Village is located at 104 N. Adams Road. A free shuttle service will be available from Van Hoosen Middle School beginning at 5:30 p.m.

In Rochester, it isn’t the holidays until Main Street shines with a light display that puts Clark Griswold’s house from “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” to shame.

This year, downtown Rochester will officially transform into a glimmering spectacle when the Big, Bright Light Show switch is flipped Monday, Nov. 24, during the 52nd annual Lagniappe event.

This year’s Lagniappe will be held 6-9 p.m. Nov. 24 in downtown Rochester. Lagniappe, which comes from the Creole word meaning “a little something extra,” was developed as a way for downtown merchants to celebrate the holiday season by giving back to their customers in the form of discounts, giveaways and other special offers.

At 6 p.m. on West Fourth Street, the Big, Bright Light Show program will begin with help from Rochester Mayor Nancy Salvia, Channel 7 and a special appearance by Santa Claus.

The 20th annual Big, Bright Light Show will be set aglow with 15 colors of LED lights at 7 p.m., followed by a fireworks show. Following the lighting, kids will have an opportunity to share their Christmas lists with Santa 7:15-9 p.m. near Fourth and Main streets, sponsored by Viviano Flower Shop.

“It’s definitely become a tradition,” said Jenna O’Dell, the events coordinator for downtown Rochester. “The lights mean a lot to our community, and it really kicks off the holiday season and gets people in the holiday spirit.”

The Big, Bright Light Show, the largest event hosted by downtown Rochester, will continue to run 5 p.m.-midnight through Jan. 18. For more information, call (248) 656-0060 or visit www.DowntownRoches terMI.com.