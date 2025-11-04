Woman struck and killed on Francis Street, suspect charged

By: Alyssa Ochss | St. Clair Shores Sentinel | Published November 4, 2025

Stephanie Holt

ST. CLAIR SHORES — According to a press release from the St. Clair Shores Police Department, officers responded to a report of a deceased woman lying in the road in the 21000 block of Francis Street at around 9:40 a.m. on Nov. 1.

The release stated an investigation showed the 76-year-old woman, now identified as Mary Hulswit, had injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle. At the time of the release, a 31-year-old suspect, identified as Stephanie Holt, was in custody.

Both the victim and the suspect reside in St. Clair Shores.

According to a release sent by the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office, Holt has been charged with failing to stop at the scene of an accident when at fault resulting in death, a 15-year-felony. She was also charged with using a motor vehicle to commit a felony. Holt allegedly struck Hulswit while pulling out of her driveway in the neighborhood south of 13 Mile Road and west of Harper Avenue.

Magistrate Genevieve L. Taylor presided over her arraignment in the 40th District Court in St. Clair Shores on Nov. 4. Holt’s bond was set at $100,000 cash or surety with the option to post 10% bail to secure release.

“If she is released on bond, she must wear a GPS tether, cannot return to the scene of the incident, and can have no contact with the victim’s family,” the release from the prosecutor’s office stated.

Holt is scheduled to appear before Judge Mark A. Fratarcangeli in the 40th District Court for a probable cause conference at 9 a.m. on Nov. 14. A preliminary exam was tentatively scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 25.

“Fleeing from an accident, particularly one that results in serious injury or death, is illegal,” Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido stated in the press release. “When an accident occurs, the law requires that individuals stop, and immediately contact emergency services.”

Holt did not have an attorney listed in court records at press time.

Call Staff Writer Alyss Ochss at (586) 498-1103.