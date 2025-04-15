Historic and traditional events seek spectators, sponsors

Eastpointe resident Ken Giorlando, far left, will portray Paul Revere at Patriots’ Day April 26 at Mill Race Village, 215 Griswold St. in Northville.

By: Maria Allard | Roseville-Eastpointe Eastsider | Published April 15, 2025

ROSEVILLE/EASTPOINTE/NORTHVILLE — It’s time to celebrate history, patriotism and the golden age of the automobile, in that order.

First up is Patriots’ Day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 26 at Mill Race Village, 215 Griswold in Northville. Eastpointe resident and historian Ken Giorlando is inviting the public to the event, which marks the 250th-year commemoration of the Battles of Lexington and Concord. The event is free and will bring people back to the time that launched the American Revolution.

Giorlando said the Citizens of the American Colonies Living Historians are hosting the event. As a member of the group, he will perform as Paul Revere. Plans are set for him to ride into town on a horse “to warn the townsfolk the regulars are on the march.”

“This is considered the first battle of the American Revolution,” said Giorlando, a 1979 East Detroit High School graduate. “People will be dressed in period clothing.”

The schedule of events includes Paul Revere arriving at 11 a.m. The Battle of Lexington will begin at 11:30 a.m., followed by a performance by the Plymouth Fife and Drum Corps at noon. At 1:30 p.m., the Battle of Concord will commence. At 2:30 p.m. Ben Franklin will address the crowd.

For more information, visit millracenorthville.org.

Giorlando has taken horseback riding lessons before, so he is prepared for Patriots’ Day. The retired Warren Woods Public Schools paraprofessional has been portraying Paul Revere for many years and can be found at many local historical events.

“You can feel like you’re in a time warp, especially if you don’t have any modern stuff with you,” he said.

Memorial Day parades scheduled

Memorial Day is May 26 this year. Within the last few years, after the COVID-19 pandemic, Roseville and Eastpointe have both put a lot of effort into holding Memorial Day parades to honor the members of the military who made the ultimate sacrifice.

With patriotism, floats, local businesses, schools and organizations highlighted in the parades, they have been popular with residents. Both events would not happen without the volunteers who organize them, and the sponsors who provide funding. It’s not too late to become involved, as participants and sponsors are still welcome.

The Roseville Memorial Day parade will be held May 26 and travel on Common Road between Normal Street and the Roseville Fire Department Headquarters at 18750 Common Road. The parade will begin at 10 a.m. from Roseville High School, 17855 Common Road. After the parade, a ceremony will be held in the City Hall Complex, 29777 Gratiot Ave.

Matt Belz, a member of the Roseville Memorial Day Parade Committee, recently emailed the Eastsider to announce that radio disc jockey Doug Podell, of WLLZ, will be the grand marshal, and the committee is still looking for participants. Forms are available at rosevillememorialdayparade.com. For more information, email rsvlmiparade@gmail.com.

The Eastpointe Memorial Day parade also will be on May 26. It will begin at 11 a.m. at the Michigan Military Technical & Historical Society Museum, 16600 Stephens Road east of Gratiot Avenue, and end with a closing ceremony at Spindler Park, 19400 Stephens.

The nonprofit Association of Community, Fraternal & Veterans Organizations organizes the parade and assumes all costs, including police and Department of Public Works employees and advertising.

Donors who would like to support the parade can make a $25 donation to help cover parade expenses. To be a community supporter, visit acfvo.com/donate. Anyone interested in participating can visit acfvo.com/app.

Vroom, vroom!

In June, shine that chrome and get out those fuzzy dice for the 26th annual Eastpointe Cruisin’ Gratiot. This year’s three-day event drives into town June 12-14 with car shows, cruising, live music and more.

Various sponsorships are available at cruisin-gratiot.com. Just click on the “participation” link for the commitment form. April 30 is the deadline for sponsorships. Volunteers also are needed. If interested, contact Sharon Upton at (586) 899-1386 or saupton69@gmail.com.

Cruise organizers are holding Texas Hold’em events to help support the cruise. The card playing events will be held June 4-7 at Rosemack Bingo Hall, 20791 E. 13 Mile Road in Roseville. Volunteers also are needed for the event. If interested, contact Jim Mischel at (586) 419-4780 or jrmischel@gmail.com.