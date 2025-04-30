High school students, DPS beautify Normal Street in Roseville

Senior Xavier Pullen, right, and junior Austin Sawyer plant a tree along Normal Street near Roseville High School as part of Arbor Day. The two are part of the school’s Green Team.

Photo by Nick Powers

By: Nick Powers | Roseville-Eastpointe Eastsider | Published April 30, 2025

Roseville High School’s Green Team poses for a picture after planting trees along Normal Street near the school. Photo provided by the Roseville Department of Public Services

ROSEVILLE — Two black gum trees and one tulip tree went into the ground April 30 on Normal Street thanks to the efforts of the Roseville High School Green Team and the Roseville Department of Public Services.

“We often partner with the schools,” DPS Director Rob DeBruyn said. “They’re one of the biggest property owners in Roseville and we are encouraged by Green Macomb to try to increase the tree canopy. We try to plant as many trees as we take down each year.”

DPS members helped students plant the native trees near Roseville High School. Roseville’s arborist, Brian Grass, was on hand to assist with the planting.

On a weekly basis, the Green Team assists with disposing of the school’s recyclables. Vegetables from the group’s garden are used to help students with cognitive impairments learn how to cook. The group’s efforts have led to half of the school’s water fountains dispensing filtered water for reusable bottles and the installation of energy-saving fluorescent lights. The group also has a butterfly garden and ensures science classes are incorporating Earth Day into their lessons.

“Anything that can keep the Earth healthier,” teacher Reba Stanley said about the group’s efforts. Stanley helps the group find green projects.

The Green Team started six years ago, according to Stanley. This year there are 20 kids in the group. Stanley said the program fluctuates from 20 to 40 members each year.

Roseville has been a part of the Tree City USA program for over 30 years, which shows its commitment to green spaces, according to DeBruyn. In order to be a part of Tree City USA, a municipality must maintain standards like having an ordinance concerning trees.

DeBruyn said residents can reach out if they want the DPS to plant a tree on their right of way, which is the area between the sidewalk and street. Those interested would receive a brochure to select a tree to purchase and the DPS would assist with planting it in the spring or fall. Trees range in price from $199 to $235. Those interested can call (586) 445-5470.



