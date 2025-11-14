Hearing in alleged fatal hit-and-run adjourned until December

Stephanie Holt, 31, was charged with failing to stop at the scene of an accident when at fault resulting in death, a 15-year-felony. She was also charged with using a motor vehicle to commit a felony. Holt allegedly struck 76-year-old Mary Hulswit while pulling out of her driveway in the neighborhood south of 13 Mile Road and west of Harper Avenue.

Photo by Patricia O'Blenes

By: Alyssa Ochss | St. Clair Shores Sentinel | Published November 14, 2025

ST. CLAIR SHORES — A preliminary examination for the driver who allegedly struck and killed a St. Clair Shores woman while backing out of her driveway earlier this month has been adjourned until Dec. 23.

The case, filed against 31-year-old Stephanie Holt in the death of 76-year-old Mary Hulswit, was adjourned by 40th District Court Judge Mark Fratarcangeli after a hearing on Nov. 14.

Both the suspect and the victim are from St. Clair Shores.

According to a previous press release, Holt allegedly struck Hulswit on Nov. 1 while backing out of her driveway, killing her. Holt’s attorney, Derek Miller, said the defense has received other video evidence and wanted to waive the 14-day and 21-day rule that grants suspects the right to a timely show-cause hearing.

Miller also asked the judge to allow Holt to retrieve personal items from the residence where the incident occurred. Because of the ongoing case, Holt is not allowed to revisit the scene of the incident or contact the victim's family. Fratarcangeli allowed the request, stating she would be required to have a police escort to go to the residence.

Fratarcangeli also agreed to permit Holt’s release from a court-ordered tether.

Miller said he believed Holt did not pose a threat to the community, that she has no criminal record and has thus far proven she will appear in court at the appropriate time. He asked for Holt’s tether to be removed because she could not afford the associated costs after losing her job because of the incident.

The assistant prosecutor asked Fratarcangeli to keep the tether order intact, stating it is there to ensure Holt appears in court. Fratarcangeli agreed to its removal, however, stating that Holt has shown she is able and willing to appear in court.

Fratarcangeli also said Holt’s $100,000 cash or surety bond had been posted at the required 10%.

Call Staff Writer Alyssa Ochss at (586) 498-1103.