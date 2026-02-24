Grosse Pointe Woods native wins gold medal in Olympics

Zach Werenski warms up in Montreal for Team USA in the 4 Nations Face-Off in 2025.

File photo provided by USA Hockey

By: K. Michelle Moran | Grosse Pointe Times | Published February 24, 2026

Zach Werenski and his father, Grosse Pointe Shores Public Safety Director Kenneth Werenski, smile during a Columbus Blue Jackets dads trip in 2023. File photo provided by Kenneth Werenski

GROSSE POINTE WOODS — Grosse Pointe Woods is celebrating its hometown hockey hero, Zach Werenski, after the Woods native played a critical role in helping the U.S. men’s ice hockey team win a gold medal in the Olympics Feb. 22 against Canada.

Werenski, a Grosse Pointe North High School graduate who grew up in the Woods, is now a defenseman and alternate captain for the Columbus Blue Jackets. Werenski made a key play in the game against Canada, fighting off a Canadian player for the puck and passing it to teammate Jack Hughes, who scored the winning goal in overtime. Hughes is a fellow native Michigander who’s from Canton.

Werenski finished the 2026 Olympics with six points — one goal and five assists — over the course of six games.

Werenski’s dad, Grosse Pointe Shores Public Safety Director Ken Werenski, was there to see his son win the gold.

“We were just flying that night,” an exhausted but exhilarated Ken Werenski said. “It was so intense a game, it was hard to enjoy.”

The whole family was in Italy for the Olympics, including Ken Werenski and his wife, their other son and his wife and their 18-month-old son, his wife’s sister and her family, and Zach Werenski’s wife. He said they had a group of about 20 people there to cheer on Zach.

“Watching your kid have a dream at age 10 and watch it come true … I couldn’t put a price on it,” Werenski said, fighting back tears. “Everything comes together at once and you don’t expect it. It’s overwhelming.”

Making it even more special is the fact that Detroit Red Wings Captain Dylan Larkin — Zach Werenski’s childhood hockey buddy — was there on the ice with him for the winning goal.

“They’re best friends,” Ken Werenski said of Larkin and his son.

Grosse Pointe Woods Mayor Arthur Bryant acknowledged the accomplished athlete during a meeting Feb. 23.

“We just want to congratulate Zach Werenski and Team USA,” Bryant said.

The mayor said they were “going to reach out” to see if they can get Werenski to come to the city for a public recognition, possibly a proclamation.

The city’s email newsletter also lauded Werenski in a Feb. 23 e-blast that read, in part: “What an incredible achievement for Zach, his teammates, and the Grosse Pointe communities! We are proud to celebrate this historic accomplishment and look forward to cheering on his continued success.”

It was the first gold medal for the American men’s ice hockey team since 1980.

“People were very excited,” Woods City Manager Susan Como said.