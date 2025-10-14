Grosse Pointe Woods man wounded during argument on front lawn

By: K. Michelle Moran | Grosse Pointe Times | Published October 14, 2025

Shutterstock image

GROSSE POINTE WOODS — A domestic dispute the morning of Friday, Oct. 3, ended in a shooting on the front lawn of a home in the 1900 block of Roslyn Road.

Neighbors called police after hearing a gunshot at around 7:50 a.m. Police arrived to find a 37-year-old Grosse Pointe Woods man bleeding from a gunshot wound to the forearm. It wasn’t a life-threatening injury.

“He should make a full recovery,” Woods Public Safety Director John Kosanke said.

The alleged shooter — who lives at the home on Roslyn — is the man’s 39-year-old girlfriend, police said.

“It happened on the front lawn,” Kosanke said of the shooting. “They had been involved in an argument for quite a while. At some point, a knife was brandished (by the suspect).”

Kosanke said police have reason to believe that one or both parties might have been under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time, which was something police were investigating at press time.

Kosanke said this isn’t the first time police have been called to this home because of domestic disturbances involving the couple. He said both parties have shown aggression toward each other.

“I know we have responded to the home in the past,” he said. “We were definitely familiar with the house.”

The man has his own home in the Woods, Kosanke said.

The woman was arraigned Oct. 4 in Woods Municipal Court on multiple charges, including one count of assault with intent to commit great bodily harm less than murder, two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, two counts of felony firearm and one count of domestic violence. Kosanke said the judge set her bail at $200,000 or 10%, and she was released after posting $20,000.

This incident is a reminder that guns and arguments are a dangerous combination.

“When you own a gun, you have to be responsible,” Kosanke said.

This is the first shooting in the Woods since 2023, he said.