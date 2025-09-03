Grosse Pointe Woods celebrates addition of new amenities at Ghesquiere Park

Grosse Pointe Woods officials, donors and supporters of a new walking path and benches at Ghesquiere Park gather for a ribbon cutting to officially mark the path’s opening Aug. 26.

Photo by K. Michelle Moran

By: K. Michelle Moran | Grosse Pointe Times | Published September 3, 2025

GROSSE POINTE WOODS — Thanks to city, foundation and community support, Ghesquiere Park in Grosse Pointe Woods has some new attractions for visitors of all ages.

Project supporters and city officials gathered at the park the afternoon of Aug. 26 for a ribbon cutting to celebrate the opening of a walking path around the park and a new, accessible swing set.

Parks and Recreation Director Owen Gafa said the walking path spans about half a mile for those who complete the whole circle around the park. It was made wide enough that the city could use its sidewalk-clearing snow equipment to sweep it during the winter, so walkers will be able to use it year-round.

“We all know what a great event this is today,” Mayor Arthur Bryant told attendees. “I’m thankful for everyone who’s here today and everyone who donated to the walking path and the swing set. This is a great park.”

The walking path — which cost about $380,000, City Administrator Frank Schulte said — was paid for by the city out of the general fund. Director of Public Services James Kowalski said the path was recommended by the city’s Recreation Commission.

“People were walking (on it) before we even finished (it),” Kowalski said of the path.

Bryant said the path is “something that’s really been needed.”

There are plenty of spots along the route for people to rest. The city purchased the black metal benches that line the path, and Grosse Pointe Woods Foundation President Lisa Fuller said the GPWF found sponsors for each of the 12 benches, which cost the city about $1,100 apiece.

So many sponsors were interested that she said they had to increase the number from six to 12.

The swing set is surrounded by a padded rubber surface, so kids who fall from a swing will have a softer landing. Schulte said the cost for the swing set and rubberized surface was $54,000.

Officials said the swing set project was covered entirely by the GPWF and grants of $2,500 from DTE Energy and $17,000 from the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Legacy Funds at the Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan. Other major donors include Ahee Jewelers and The Original Pancake House, both longtime Woods businesses.

“The Grosse Pointe Woods Foundation is one of our stakeholders and we just wanted to be supportive (of them),” said Don DeFoe, principal program manager of community engagement for DTE Energy.

Fuller said DTE has a community engagement group.

“They are looking to get increasingly involved in the communities they serve,” Fuller said.

With a disc golf course — added last year — and now the new swing set and walking path, Ghesquiere Park is drawing more visitors.

“The back end of the park was never used (before),” Schulte said. “I see people in the park all the time (now).”

He praised the city’s nonprofit foundation, and its president, for making new amenities like these possible.

“We want to thank the foundation and their commitment to Grosse Pointe Woods,” Schulte said.