Grosse Pointe Woods breaking and entering under investigation

By: K. Michelle Moran | Grosse Pointe Times | Published February 24, 2026

GROSSE POINTE WOODS — A couple in the 1900 block of Ida Lane wants the public to be aware that crime can happen anywhere, including in the Grosse Pointes.

After the family has owned this home without incident for nearly 60 years, they learned that they were the victims of a burglary while they were out of town. Sometime between Feb. 7 and 17, an unknown suspect or suspects broke into the home by smashing the glass on a window next to the back door. The female homeowner, who asked not to have her name used, said her son saw the damage when he checked on the house and called police. She said the news came as a shock to her and her husband.

“We have this false sense of security,” she said. “I just never imagined it would happen to me. I grew up in Grosse Pointe. I’ve always lived in Grosse Pointe.”

While she won’t know everything that was stolen until she returns, her daughter determined that items of value that were missing included a Louis Vuitton purse and an e-bike.

“They went through everything in my house,” the homeowner said. “My daughter said they cleaned me out.”

Crimes of breaking and entering like this one aren’t common in the Woods, but they do happen. Woods Public Safety Director John Kosanke said detectives are investigating.

Kosanke urged residents to call the Public Safety Department immediately if they see anything that seems out of sorts in their neighborhood. He said police would rather come out and find that nothing is amiss than learn later that a crime was committed.

“If you see anything suspicious, we need to be called,” Kosanke said.

While not all crimes can be prevented, there are steps homeowners can take to reduce the likelihood of becoming a victim. The Woods has a home watch list for residents who’ll be on vacation, and residents can take advantage of this program by calling the Public Safety Department to let them know when they’ll be gone, so police can pay special attention to the home during that time.

If residents are close with neighbors, Kosanke said telling the neighbors they’re going to be gone can be a good idea as well.

While the victims in this case had locked their doors and had their son checking on the house, Kosanke reminded residents to make sure windows and doors are locked and either stop their mail delivery or have someone collect it while they’re gone so mail isn’t piling up on the porch — a clear sign to would-be crooks that no one’s home.

“You don’t want to be an easy target,” Kosanke said.

Exterior lights are a good idea as well — Kosanke said criminals prefer working under the cover of darkness — and indoor lights on timers can give the appearance that the home is occupied.

The victim had put valuable jewelry in a safe deposit box, which protected that from being stolen. Kosanke said residents can also leave cherished items with a family member while they’re away.

Social media is popular, but sharing vacation photos online while still on vacation can also let criminals know you’re not home.

“Wait until you get back” to post about the vacation, Kosanke said.

More and more homeowners are installing security cameras on their homes. If the footage is recorded, it can provide clues for investigators if something happens, although that’s a personal and financial decision that homeowners must make for themselves.

“If somebody’s going to have a camera, it pays to maximize its benefits,” Kosanke said.

Police were still seeking tips from the public about the Ida Lane break-in at press time. Anyone with more information about the incident can call the Public Safety Department at (313) 343-2400. That’s also the number that residents should call to be placed on the home watch list.